Moose and AHL Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, revealed today the team's 72-game schedule for the 2025-26 regular season.

The Moose drop the puck on their campaign on Friday, Oct. 10, inside Canada Life Centre against the Laval Rocket. The Canadian rivals clash again in Winnipeg on Oct. 12. Manitoba then opens the first road trip of the campaign on Oct. 17 against the Grand Rapids Griffins. The home schedule concludes on April 12, when the Moose host the Texas Stars for Fan Appreciation Day. Manitoba wraps up the regular season on April 18 against the Iowa Wild in Des Moines.

Fan-favourite theme games make their return in 2025-26, including Winnipeg's most exciting New Year's Eve party on Dec. 31 against the defending Calder Cup champion Abbotsford Canucks, and Super Hero Day on Feb. 16, when the Moose host the Calgary Wranglers. Stay tuned for the full promotional schedule still to come this summer.

The Moose square off against 12 different opponents this season, including their first meeting with the Tucson Roadrunners since the 2016-17 season. Manitoba will play 20 all-Canadian matchups, with the Canucks, Wranglers, Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, and Toronto Marlies all making stops at Canada Life Centre.

This season's home schedule features 27 games on Friday, Saturday, Sunday or holidays. The docket also holds 20 matinee 2 p.m. games, perfect for family outings. The Moose host two Project 11 School Day games again this season, with 10:30 a.m. puck drops taking place Nov. 25 against Belleville and March 18 versus the Milwaukee Admirals.

Manitoba Moose ticket memberships are available now. Enjoy benefits including concession and merchandise discounts, an exclusive full-team autograph session and much more. For the full details on ticket memberships and to select the option best for you, visit moosehockey.com/memberships.







