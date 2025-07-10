Checkers 2025-26 Schedule Released

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CHARLOTTE, NC -The Charlotte Checkers today announced their full schedule for the 2025-26 American Hockey League season.

The 72-game schedule kicks off on the road in Springfield on Oct. 11, while Opening Weekend at Bojangles Coliseum will take place on Oct. 17 and 18 against the Iowa Wild.

The Checkers will have 15 Saturday home games this season - the highest total in franchise history - and 30 of their 36 home games will take place on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

A full promotions schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Checkers' schedule in calendar and list forms is attached to this release. Further listings, downloads and calendar imports are available at the team's website, charlottecheckers.com

Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are on sale now. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. For more information on all Checkers ticket options, please contact the team at (704) 342-4423 or tickets@charlottecheckers.com.







