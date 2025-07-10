IceHogs 2025-26 Schedule Is Here

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







In conjunction with the American Hockey League, the Rockford IceHogs today announced the team's 2025-26 regular season schedule. The 27th season of IceHogs Hockey, and the 19th in the AHL, will commence with Opening Night at the BMO Center on Saturday, Oct. 11 against the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m.

The '25-26 schedule features nine different opponents, including three out of division foes (Colorado Eagles, Hershey Bears and San Diego Gulls). Rockford will take on their top rivals Chicago Wolves and Milwaukee Admirals 12 times each, including six matchups at the BMO Center. The season will conclude on Saturday, April 18 when the Hogs travel to Texas to take on the Stars.

Season tickets for the Hogs start at $14 per game for all 36 home games, and partial plans are available as well. Full and partial plans will also include tickets to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic hosted in Rockford. Season ticket members enjoy a one-of-a-kind membership of exclusive perks, privileges, and memorable experiences at the BMO Center. Learn more by calling 815-986-6465 to talk with one of our staff about joining the IceHogs Season Ticket Family.

Working on the Weekend

The 2025-26 hockey calendar is packed with home weekend dates for the IceHogs. Thirty of the team's 36 home dates fall on a Friday (11), Saturday (14), or Sunday (5). Throughout the 28 weekends of the regular season, 19 of them feature an IceHogs home game. Nine weekends will bring multiple Hogs home games to the BMO Center.

Saturdays Are Alight

Out of 28 Saturdays during the 2025-26 campaign, the IceHogs will play hockey on all 28 of them. Fourteen of those will be played at home with November and February containing three Saturday home games each.

New Opponents

The IceHogs will face off against three teams this year that weren't on their schedule last season with each four-game set featuring two home and two road contests. Rockford is set to take on the Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals) for the first time since February of 2019. The Hogs and San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks) have played six games all-time and have four more matchups on the docket for 2025-26. For just the second season ever, Rockford and the Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche) meet in the AHL regular season.

All-Star Buzz

February features plenty of action on the BMO Center Ice. The IceHogs are not only slated to play seven of their nine games in the month at home but are also hosting the AHL All-Star Classic for the first time ever. The best of the American Hockey League will descend on the Stateline on Tuesday, Feb. 10 and Wednesday, Feb. 11 for the Skills Competitions and All-Star Game.

Spread Holiday Cheer

The IceHogs play on or near several holiday dates in the 2025-26 schedule. Families can bookend their Thanksgiving festivities with IceHogs hockey at home. On Wednesday, Nov. 26 the Hogs host the rival Chicago Wolves and then on Friday, Nov. 28 Rockford is back in action to take on the Milwaukee Admirals. Shortly after Christmas, the team is back at the BMO on Saturday, Dec. 27 against the Texas Stars. The IceHogs will ring in the new year on Wednesday, Dec. 31 with a matinee celebration against the Wolves. There will be no love lost this Valentine's Day on Saturday, Feb. 14 when the Admirals come to town.

Divisional Roundup

Sixty of the IceHogs' 72 games on the 2025-26 schedule come against Central Division opponents. Out of the six other teams in the Central, the IceHogs face Chicago, and Milwaukee the most at 12 matchups a piece. Last season, the Hogs played 62 divisional games and finished with a 25-30-5-2 record in those contests.

Month:

October: 8 games - 2 home, 6 away

November: 14 games - 8 home, 6 away

December: 10 games - 5 home, 5 away

January: 12 games - 6 home, 6 away

February: 9 games - 7 home, 2 away

March: 11 games - 5 home, 6 away

April: 8 games - 3 home, 5 away

Opponent:

Chicago Wolves: 12 games - 6 home, 6 away

Colorado Eagles: 4 games - 2 home, 2 away

Grand Rapids Griffins: 10 games - 5 home, 5 away

Hershey Bears: 4 games - 2 home, 2 away

Iowa Wild: 10 games - 5 home, 5 away

Milwaukee Admirals: 12 games - 6 home, 6 away

Manitoba Moose: 8 games - 4 home, 4 away

San Diego Gulls: 4 games, 2 home, 2 away

Texas Stars: 8 games - 4 home, 4 away

2025-26 Schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 11 vs. Milwaukee (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 12 at Iowa (5 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 17 vs. Texas (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 18 at Chicago (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 19 at Chicago (3 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 24 at Colorado (9 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 25 at Colorado (9 p.m.)

Tuesday, Oct. 28 at Chicago (11 a.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 1 vs. Grand Rapids (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov. 2 at Grand Rapids (3 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 7 at Milwaukee (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 8 vs. Milwaukee (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov. 9 at Iowa (6 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 12 vs. Manitoba (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. Manitoba (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov. 16 vs. Texas (4 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 19 vs. Grand Rapids (7 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 21 at Texas (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 22 at Texas (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 26 vs. Chicago (7 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 28 vs. Milwaukee (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 29 at Milwaukee (6 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 5 vs. Colorado (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 6 vs. Colorado (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 10 at Iowa (7 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 12 vs. Milwaukee (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 13 at Grand Rapids (6 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 20 at Manitoba (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 21 at Manitoba (2 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 27 vs. Texas (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 30 at Milwaukee (6:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 3 at Hershey (6 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 4 at Hershey (2 p.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 6 vs. Manitoba (7 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 9 vs. Chicago (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 10 vs. Manitoba (7 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 16 at Grand Rapids (6 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 17 at Chicago (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 18 vs. Chicago (4 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 23 vs. Texas (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 24 vs. Chicago (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 27 at Milwaukee (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 31 at Manitoba (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 1 at Manitoba (2 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 6 vs. Iowa (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 7 at Milwaukee (6 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 14 vs. Milwaukee (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 15 vs. Milwaukee (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. San Diego (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 22 vs. San Diego (4 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 27 vs. Hershey (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 28 vs. Hershey (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Mar. 4 at Grand Rapids (6 p.m.)

Friday, Mar. 6 at San Diego (9 p.m.)

Saturday, Mar. 7 at San Diego (4 p.m.)

Wednesday, Mar. 11 at Milwaukee (7 p.m.)

Friday, Mar. 13 vs. Chicago (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Mar. 14 vs. Iowa (7 p.m.)

Friday, Mar. 20 vs. Grand Rapids (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Mar. 21 at Chicago (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Mar. 22 vs. Grand Rapids (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Mar. 28 vs. Iowa (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Mar. 29 at Iowa (6 p.m.)

Wednesday, Apr. 1 vs. Grand Rapids (7 p.m.)

Friday, Apr. 3 at Iowa (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Apr. 4 vs. Iowa (7 p.m.)

Friday, Apr. 10 vs. Iowa (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Apr. 11 at Grand Rapids (6 p.m.)

Sunday, Apr. 12 at Milwaukee (3 p.m.)

Friday, Apr. 17 at Texas (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Apr. 18 at Texas (7 p.m.)

*All times Central







