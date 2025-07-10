Phantoms Announce 2025-26 Schedule
July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced their regular season schedule for the 2025-26 campaign, the 12th season of Phantoms hockey at PPL Center in downtown Allentown. The fun begins on Opening Night on Saturday, October 11 when the Phantoms host the Belleville Senators. Opening Weekend continues on Sunday, October 12 with a matinee rivalry clash against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Also highlighted in the schedule is a showdown against the Laval Rocket over Thanksgiving Weekend on Saturday, November 29 and a six-game holiday homestand from December 20-31 including the team's fourth annual New Year's Eve Game hosting the Hershey Bears. And the Phantoms will be feeling the love with a Valentine's Day home game against the Cleveland Monsters on February 14.
Some Schedule Highlights Include:
Regular Season Home Opener: Saturday, October 11 vs. Belleville Senators (Ottawa)
Playoff Rematch vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Pittsburgh) whom the Phantoms have eliminated in consecutive seasons: Sunday, October 12
First Home Game against rival Hershey Bears (Washington): Friday, October 24
New Year's Eve Home Game: Wednesday, December 31 vs, Hershey Bears
Valentine's Day Home Game: Saturday, February 14 vs. Cleveland Monsters (Columbus)
Last Regular Season Home Game: Sunday, April 12 vs. Cleveland Monsters
The Phantoms' regular-season home game slate is once again perfect for a variety of schedules and interests with 31 weekend dates including 16 Saturdays and seven Sundays.
Stay tuned for more! Details on your first chance to check out the top prospects for the Philadelphia Flyers will be unveiled soon. Our awesome promotional schedule is on the way as well.
Questions? Email us at ticketsales@phantomshockey.com!
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS 2025-26 HOME SCHEDULE - All Games at PPL Center
Saturday, October 11 (7:05) vs. Belleville Senators
Sunday, October 12 (3:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins
Friday, October 24 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Saturday, November 8 (7:05)vs. Toronto Marlies
Friday, November 14 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
Saturday, November 15 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Wednesday, November 19 (7:05) vs. Rochester Americans
Saturday, November 29 (7:05) vs. Laval Rocket
Saturday, December 6 (7:05) vs. Utica Comets
Wednesday, December 17 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
Friday, December 19 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders
Saturday, December 20 (7:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
Saturday, December 27 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers
Sunday, December 28 (3:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins
Wednesday, December 31 (3:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Friday, January 16 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders
Saturday, January 17 (7:05) vs. Syracuse Crunch
Friday, January 23 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers
Saturday, January 24 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Saturday, January 31 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders
Sunday, February 1 (3:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins
Friday, February 6 (7:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, February 14 (7:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters
Sunday, February 15 (3:05) vs. Syracuse Crunch
Wednesday, February 25 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins
Saturday, February 28 (7:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
Sunday, March 1 (3:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
Friday, March 6 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers
Saturday, March 7 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers
Sunday, March 15 (3:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins
Wednesday, March 18 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins
Friday, March 27 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
Saturday, March 28 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Saturday, April 4 (7:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, April 11 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders
Sunday, April 12 (3:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS 2025-26 HOME AND AWAY SCHEDULE
Saturday, October 11 (7:05) Belleville
Sunday, October 12 (3:05) W-B/Scranton
Friday, October 17 (7:00) at Cleveland
Saturday, October 18 (7:00) at Cleveland
Wednesday, October 22 (7:05) at W-B/Scranton
Friday, October 24 (7:05) Hershey
Saturday, October 25 (7:00) at Hershey
Wednesday, October 29 (7:00) at Laval
Friday, October 31 (7:00) at Hartford
Saturday, November 1 (6:00) at Hartford
Wednesday, November 5 (7:00) at Bridgeport
Saturday, November 8 (7:05) Toronto
Friday, November 14 (7:05) Springfield
Saturday, November 15 (7:05) Hershey
Sunday, November 16 (3:00) at Hershey
Wednesday, November 19 (7:05) Rochester
Friday, November 21 (7:05) at Providence
Saturday, November 22 (6:00) at Hartford
Friday, November 28 (7:05) at W-B/Scranton
Saturday, November 29 (7:05) Laval
Friday, December 5 (7:05) at W-B/Scranton
Saturday, December 6 (7:05) Utica
Sunday, December 7 (3:00) at Hershey
Friday, December 12 (7:00) at Syracuse
Saturday, December 13 (5:05) at Rochester
Wednesday, December 17 (7:05) Springfield
Friday, December 19 (7:05) Bridgeport
Saturday, December 20 (7:05) Hartford
Saturday, December 27 (7:05) Charlotte
Sunday, December 28 (3:05) W-B/Scranton
Wednesday, December 31 (3:05) Hershey
Saturday, January 3 (7:00) at Belleville
Sunday, January 4 (4:00) at Toronto
Saturday, January 10 (6:05) at Springfield
Sunday, January 11 (3:05) at Providence
Friday, January 16 (7:05) Bridgeport
Saturday, January 17 (7:05) Syracuse
Monday, January 19 (1:00) at Bridgeport
Friday, January 23 (7:05) Charlotte
Saturday, January 24 (7:05) Hershey
Friday, January 30 (7:05) at Springfield
Saturday, January 31 (7:05) Bridgeport
Sunday, February 1 (3:05) W-B/Scranton
Friday, February 6 (7:05) W-B/Scranton
Saturday, February 7 (7:00) at Bridgeport
Saturday, February 14 (7:05) Cleveland
Sunday, February 15 (3:05) Syracuse
Friday, February 20 (7:00) at Hershey
Saturday, February 21 (7:00) at Hershey
Wednesday, February 25 (7:05) Providence
Saturday, February 28 (7:05) Hartford
Sunday, March 1 (3:05) Hartford
Tuesday, March 3 (7:00) at Utica
Friday, March 6 (7:05) Charlotte
Saturday, March 7 (7:05) Charlotte
Sunday, March 8 (3:00) at Bridgeport
Friday, March 13 (7:00) at Syracuse
Saturday, March 14 (6:05) at W-B/Scranton
Sunday, March 15 (3:05) W-B/Scranton
Wednesday, March 18 (7:05) Providence
Saturday, March 21 (4:00) at Charlotte
Sunday, March 22 (1:00) at Charlotte
Friday, March 27 (7:05) Springfield
Saturday, March 28 (7:05) Hershey
Sunday, March 29 (3:05) at W-B/Scranton
Friday, April 3 (7:05) at W-B/Scranton
Saturday, April 4 (7:05) W-B/Scranton
Saturday, April 11 (7:05) Bridgeport
Sunday, April 12 (3:05) Cleveland
Wednesday, April 15 (7:05) at Springfield
Saturday, April 18 (4:00) at Charlotte
Sunday, April 19 (1:00) at Charlotte
