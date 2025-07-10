Phantoms Announce 2025-26 Schedule

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced their regular season schedule for the 2025-26 campaign, the 12th season of Phantoms hockey at PPL Center in downtown Allentown. The fun begins on Opening Night on Saturday, October 11 when the Phantoms host the Belleville Senators. Opening Weekend continues on Sunday, October 12 with a matinee rivalry clash against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Also highlighted in the schedule is a showdown against the Laval Rocket over Thanksgiving Weekend on Saturday, November 29 and a six-game holiday homestand from December 20-31 including the team's fourth annual New Year's Eve Game hosting the Hershey Bears. And the Phantoms will be feeling the love with a Valentine's Day home game against the Cleveland Monsters on February 14.

Some Schedule Highlights Include:

Regular Season Home Opener: Saturday, October 11 vs. Belleville Senators (Ottawa)

Playoff Rematch vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Pittsburgh) whom the Phantoms have eliminated in consecutive seasons: Sunday, October 12

First Home Game against rival Hershey Bears (Washington): Friday, October 24

New Year's Eve Home Game: Wednesday, December 31 vs, Hershey Bears

Valentine's Day Home Game: Saturday, February 14 vs. Cleveland Monsters (Columbus)

Last Regular Season Home Game: Sunday, April 12 vs. Cleveland Monsters

The Phantoms' regular-season home game slate is once again perfect for a variety of schedules and interests with 31 weekend dates including 16 Saturdays and seven Sundays.

Stay tuned for more! Details on your first chance to check out the top prospects for the Philadelphia Flyers will be unveiled soon. Our awesome promotional schedule is on the way as well.

Questions? Email us at ticketsales@phantomshockey.com!

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS 2025-26 HOME SCHEDULE - All Games at PPL Center

Saturday, October 11 (7:05) vs. Belleville Senators

Sunday, October 12 (3:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins

Friday, October 24 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Saturday, November 8 (7:05)vs. Toronto Marlies

Friday, November 14 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, November 15 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Wednesday, November 19 (7:05) vs. Rochester Americans

Saturday, November 29 (7:05) vs. Laval Rocket

Saturday, December 6 (7:05) vs. Utica Comets

Wednesday, December 17 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Friday, December 19 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders

Saturday, December 20 (7:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack

Saturday, December 27 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers

Sunday, December 28 (3:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins

Wednesday, December 31 (3:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Friday, January 16 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders

Saturday, January 17 (7:05) vs. Syracuse Crunch

Friday, January 23 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers

Saturday, January 24 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Saturday, January 31 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders

Sunday, February 1 (3:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins

Friday, February 6 (7:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, February 14 (7:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters

Sunday, February 15 (3:05) vs. Syracuse Crunch

Wednesday, February 25 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins

Saturday, February 28 (7:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack

Sunday, March 1 (3:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack

Friday, March 6 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers

Saturday, March 7 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers

Sunday, March 15 (3:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins

Wednesday, March 18 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins

Friday, March 27 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, March 28 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Saturday, April 4 (7:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, April 11 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders

Sunday, April 12 (3:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS 2025-26 HOME AND AWAY SCHEDULE

Saturday, October 11 (7:05) Belleville

Sunday, October 12 (3:05) W-B/Scranton

Friday, October 17 (7:00) at Cleveland

Saturday, October 18 (7:00) at Cleveland

Wednesday, October 22 (7:05) at W-B/Scranton

Friday, October 24 (7:05) Hershey

Saturday, October 25 (7:00) at Hershey

Wednesday, October 29 (7:00) at Laval

Friday, October 31 (7:00) at Hartford

Saturday, November 1 (6:00) at Hartford

Wednesday, November 5 (7:00) at Bridgeport

Saturday, November 8 (7:05) Toronto

Friday, November 14 (7:05) Springfield

Saturday, November 15 (7:05) Hershey

Sunday, November 16 (3:00) at Hershey

Wednesday, November 19 (7:05) Rochester

Friday, November 21 (7:05) at Providence

Saturday, November 22 (6:00) at Hartford

Friday, November 28 (7:05) at W-B/Scranton

Saturday, November 29 (7:05) Laval

Friday, December 5 (7:05) at W-B/Scranton

Saturday, December 6 (7:05) Utica

Sunday, December 7 (3:00) at Hershey

Friday, December 12 (7:00) at Syracuse

Saturday, December 13 (5:05) at Rochester

Wednesday, December 17 (7:05) Springfield

Friday, December 19 (7:05) Bridgeport

Saturday, December 20 (7:05) Hartford

Saturday, December 27 (7:05) Charlotte

Sunday, December 28 (3:05) W-B/Scranton

Wednesday, December 31 (3:05) Hershey

Saturday, January 3 (7:00) at Belleville

Sunday, January 4 (4:00) at Toronto

Saturday, January 10 (6:05) at Springfield

Sunday, January 11 (3:05) at Providence

Friday, January 16 (7:05) Bridgeport

Saturday, January 17 (7:05) Syracuse

Monday, January 19 (1:00) at Bridgeport

Friday, January 23 (7:05) Charlotte

Saturday, January 24 (7:05) Hershey

Friday, January 30 (7:05) at Springfield

Saturday, January 31 (7:05) Bridgeport

Sunday, February 1 (3:05) W-B/Scranton

Friday, February 6 (7:05) W-B/Scranton

Saturday, February 7 (7:00) at Bridgeport

Saturday, February 14 (7:05) Cleveland

Sunday, February 15 (3:05) Syracuse

Friday, February 20 (7:00) at Hershey

Saturday, February 21 (7:00) at Hershey

Wednesday, February 25 (7:05) Providence

Saturday, February 28 (7:05) Hartford

Sunday, March 1 (3:05) Hartford

Tuesday, March 3 (7:00) at Utica

Friday, March 6 (7:05) Charlotte

Saturday, March 7 (7:05) Charlotte

Sunday, March 8 (3:00) at Bridgeport

Friday, March 13 (7:00) at Syracuse

Saturday, March 14 (6:05) at W-B/Scranton

Sunday, March 15 (3:05) W-B/Scranton

Wednesday, March 18 (7:05) Providence

Saturday, March 21 (4:00) at Charlotte

Sunday, March 22 (1:00) at Charlotte

Friday, March 27 (7:05) Springfield

Saturday, March 28 (7:05) Hershey

Sunday, March 29 (3:05) at W-B/Scranton

Friday, April 3 (7:05) at W-B/Scranton

Saturday, April 4 (7:05) W-B/Scranton

Saturday, April 11 (7:05) Bridgeport

Sunday, April 12 (3:05) Cleveland

Wednesday, April 15 (7:05) at Springfield

Saturday, April 18 (4:00) at Charlotte

Sunday, April 19 (1:00) at Charlotte







