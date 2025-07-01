Recent and Future Phantoms Arrive for Flyers Development Camp

July 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







The Philadelphia Flyers have announced the roster and schedule for the club's 2025 Development Camp, which will be held between Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 6 at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J., according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The Flyers Player Development Staff, led by Director of Player Development, Riley Armstrong and his staff, along with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms coaches will lead the on-ice sessions. The camp will conclude with a five-on-five scrimmage on Sunday, July 6 at 6:00 p.m. All on ice sessions are free and open to the public.

The camp lineup includes eight young talents from last year's Lehigh Valley Phantoms team including Carsen Bjarnason, Sawyer Boulton, Alex Bump, Alex Ciernik, Alexis Gendron, Jett Luchanko, Hunter McDonald, Ty Murchison. Also joining the camp are several young prospects on the cusp of their debut professional seasons such as Devner Barkey and Oliver Bonk who recently won the Memorial Cup with the London Knights.

A total of 46 players are expected to attend development camp and will be split into two teams: Team Briere and Team Jones. All nine of the Flyers draftees from the 2025 NHL Draft, including Porter Martone (6th overall) and Jack Nesbitt (12th overall) are scheduled to attend.

2025 DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE:

DATE TEAM DEFENSE/FORWARDS FULL TEAM

Wed., July 2 Jones

Briere 8:30-9:15 a.m.

10:45-11:30 a.m. 9:30-10:30 a.m.

11:45-12:45 a.m.

Thurs., July 3 Briere

Jones 8:30-9:15 a.m.

10:45-11:30 a.m. 9:30-10:30 a.m.

11:45-12:45 a.m.

Fri., July 4 NO ON ICE

Sat., July 5 Briere

Jones 8:30-9:15 a.m.

9:30-10:15 a.m. 1:30 p.m.

(both teams)

Sun., July 6 5-on-5 Scrimmage 6:00 p.m.

*Subject to change







