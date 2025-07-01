Forward Kailer Yamamoto Signs One-Year, Two-Way Contract with Utah Mammoth

TUCSON - The Utah Mammoth announced Tuesday that forward Kailer Yamamoto has signed a one-year, two-way contract. The deal carries an NHL salary of $775,000 for next season.

Yamamoto, 26, led the Tucson Roadrunners in scoring last season with 56 points (20g, 36a) in 54 games. He also paced the team in plus/minus rating (+17), assists, multi-point games (15), and multi-assist performances (5). The Spokane, Washington native was tied for the team lead in power-play points with 16 (7g, 9a) and tied for second in multi-goal games (3). He also added a goal in three postseason games during the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The 5-foot-9, 178-pound forward also appeared in 12 NHL games last season with Utah, tallying two goals and one assist. Across eight NHL seasons with Utah, the Seattle Kraken, and the Edmonton Oilers, Yamamoto has recorded 137 points (60g, 77a) and a plus-19 rating in 315 career games.

The 2024-25 campaign marked his first AHL stint since 2019-20 with the Bakersfield Condors. In 104 career AHL games, Yamamoto has produced 90 points (38g, 52a).

Utah originally signed Yamamoto to a professional tryout (PTO) on Sept. 11, 2024. He earned a one-year, two-way contract on Oct. 6 after a strong training camp.

Prior to joining Utah, he played the 2023-24 NHL season with Seattle, posting 16 points (8g, 8a) in 59 games. Yamamoto spent the first six seasons of his NHL career with Edmonton after being selected 22nd overall by the Oilers in the 2017 NHL Draft.

He made his NHL debut on Oct. 4, 2017, in Edmonton's 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames and scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 18, 2018, in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Boston Bruins. His best NHL season offensively came in 2021-22, when he set career highs with 20 goals and 21 assists for 41 points in 81 games.

Yamamoto also made a key impact in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, scoring the game-winning goal in Edmonton's 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 to clinch their first-round series. He has 12 points (3g, 9a) in 34 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Before turning pro, Yamamoto starred in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the Spokane Chiefs, recording 291 points (105g, 186a) in 230 games from 2014 to 2018. He is tied for sixth all-time in Spokane franchise history in points and tied for fifth in assists.







