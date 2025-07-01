Panthers Agree to Terms with Nolan Foote

The Panthers announced this evening that they have agreed to terms with Nolan Foote on a one-year, two-way contract.

The 24-year-old forward spent most of last season with the Utica Comets, where he set a career high with 39 points (18g, 21a) in 53 games. Over his five pro seasons, he has posted 129 points (62g, 67a) in 191 AHL games for Utica and Binghamton.

Foote - who was drafted 27th overall in 2019 by New Jersey - has also appeared in 30 NHL games with the Devils, including a career high-matching seven last season.

Prior to turning pro, Foote spent four seasons in the WHL with Kelowna and recorded 171 points (83g, 88a) in 195 games for the Rockets. He also won a gold medal with Canada at the 2020 World Junior Championship.







