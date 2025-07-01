Panthers Agree to Terms with Netminders Brandon Bussi and Kirill Gerasimyuk

July 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers have added a pair of goalies to their pipeline today, agreeing to terms with Brandon Bussi on a one-year, two-way contract and with Kirill Gerasimyuk on a two-year, entry-level contract.

Bussi, 27, is entering his fourth full season as a pro after spending the start of his career in the Bruins organization. The 6-foot-5 netminder has logged 111 games for Providence, posting a 63-31-12 record with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. Bussi - who also appeared in four ECHL games for Maine in 2022-23 - represented the Bruins at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic and was named to the league's All-Rookie Team that year after putting up the second-ranked save percentage in the AHL. Prior to turning pro, Bussi spent three years at Western Michigan and went 46-25-5 with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

Gerasimyuk, 21, was a fifth-round pick by Florida in the 2021 draft. The 6-foot-2 Russian goalie spent last season in the VHL with Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk (1.75 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in 24 games) and SKA-Neva St. Petersburg (2.52 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in eight games). Over his career Gerasimyuk has played four seasons in the VHL - including leading the league in goals-against average and save percentage in the 2024 postseason - and backstopped Russia to a silver medal at the 2021 U18 World Junior Championship.







American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.