Defenseman Scott Perunovich Signs One-Year, Two-Way Contract with Utah Mammoth

July 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

TUCSON - The Utah Mammoth announced Tuesday that defenseman Scott Perunovich has signed a one-year, two-way contract. The deal carries an NHL salary of $775,000 for next season.

Perunovich, 26, split the 2024-25 season between the New York Islanders and St. Louis Blues, tallying nine points (2g, 7a) and 10 penalty minutes (PIM) in 35 NHL games. Across three NHL seasons, he has appeared in 108 career games with St. Louis and New York, recording 32 points (2g, 30a) and 30 PIM. He also has four assists in seven career Stanley Cup Playoff games, all with the Blues.

The Hibbing, Minnesota native has also compiled 42 points (5g, 37a) and 20 PIM in 39 career AHL games with the Springfield Thunderbirds. He last appeared in the AHL during the 2022-23 season, notching 20 points (2g, 18a) and a plus-three rating in 22 games.

Before turning pro, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound left-shot defenseman starred at the University of Minnesota Duluth from 2017 to 2020. In 115 collegiate games, he totaled 105 points (20g, 85a) and 132 PIM while helping the Bulldogs win back-to-back NCAA national championships in 2018 and 2019.

As a junior in 2019-20, Perunovich tallied 40 points (6g, 34a) in 34 games and was awarded the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to the top player in NCAA men's hockey. He became the ninth and most recent defenseman to win the honor and the first blueliner to lead the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) in conference scoring.

Perunovich received multiple accolades during his collegiate career, including: NCHC All-Rookie Team (2018), NCHC First All-Star Team (2018, 2019, 2020), NCAA (West) Second All-American Team (2019) and NCHC Player of the Year (2020).

Internationally, he represented the United States at the 2015 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and helped lead Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.

