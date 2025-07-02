Goaltender Dylan Wells Signs One-Year AHL Contract with Tucson Roadrunners

July 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners announced today the signing of goaltender Dylan Wells to a one-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract.

Wells, 27, split the 2024-25 season between Tucson and the ECHL's Allen Americans. He appeared in 10 games with the Roadrunners, posting a 3-3-1 record with a 2.89 goals-against average (GAA) and a .900 save percentage (SV%). In 20 appearances with Allen, the St. Catharines, Ontario native went 7-9-3 with a 3.80 GAA and .896 SV%.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound netminder recently completed his seventh professional season and second with the Roadrunners. He made his NHL debut during the 2022-23 season with the Chicago Blackhawks, stopping 12 of 13 shots in 20 minutes of relief on Nov. 5, 2022, against the Winnipeg Jets.

Across 70 career AHL appearances with Tucson, the Texas Stars, Rockford IceHogs, Chicago Wolves and Bakersfield Condors, Wells has recorded a 29-26-7-2 record with a 3.16 GAA and .898 SV%. He also made one Calder Cup Playoff start with Bakersfield in 2019, stopping 35 of 38 shots in a 4-1 loss to the San Diego Gulls.

In 105 career ECHL games with Allen, Idaho Steelheads, Norfolk Admirals and Wichita Thunders, Wells has compiled a 49-42-5 record with a 3.62 GAA.

Before turning pro, Wells played four junior seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Peterborough Petes from 2014 to 2018. He went 69-73-7-10 with a 3.65 GAA and .898 SV% in 162 regular-season games, and 8-3-1 with a 2.51 GAA and .930 SV% in 12 playoff contests.

Wells was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round (123rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.







