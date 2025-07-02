Capitals Sign Belpedio, Rosén, and Clarke to Two-Way Contracts

(Hershey, PA - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have signed defenseman Louie Belpedio to a two-year, two-way contract, defenseman Calle Rosén to a one-year, two-way contract, and forward Graeme Clarke to a one-year, two-way contract, The announcements were made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Belpedio, 29, skated with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season, leading the club's defenders in scoring with 28 points (5g, 23a). He ranked first on the team in plus/minus (+15), and finished third in penalty minutes (88) while serving as an alternate captain. Belpedio's 23 assists marked an AHL single-season career high, and he added one assist in seven playoff games.

The 5'11", 196-pound defender has spent the last three years with the Phantoms, serving as an alternate captain each season. His best AHL campaign came in 2021-22 when he logged 30 points (11g, 19a) in 69 games for the Laval Rocket, helping the club to the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals.

The native of Skokie, Illinois has skated in 408 career AHL games, scoring 146 points (42g, 104a) and posting 496 penalty minutes. He has also played in 41 playoff games, scoring 19 points (3g, 16a). Belpedio has appeared in 16 NHL games with Minnesota and Philadelphia, striking for six points (2g, 4a).

Rosén, 31, scored 34 points (10g, 24a) in 62 games with the Colorado Eagles in 2024-25, finishing with a +22 rating. Rosén's 10 goals marked an AHL single-season career high and ranked second among Colorado defensemen. He also posted four points (2g, 2a) in nine playoff games.

The 6'1", 186-pound defender won the Calder Cup with the Toronto Marlies in his rookie season in 2017-18, scoring 22 points (4g, 18a) in 62 regular season games before logging 11 points (5g, 6a) in 16 games in the playoffs. He played in the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic amid a career-best 46-point season (7g, 39a) over 54 games with the Marlies in 2018-19.

The native of Vaxjo, Sweden has scored 191 points (35g, 156a) in 351 AHL games with Toronto, Colorado, and Springfield, while also adding 21 points (9g, 12a) in 44 playoff games.

Rosén has played in 93 career NHL games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, and St. Louis Blues, scoring 31 points (11g, 20a). He played a career-best 49 games with the Blues in 2022-23, collecting 18 points.

Clarke, 24, ranked tied for second in scoring with the Iowa Wild last season, posting 37 points (16g, 21a) in 64 games. He scored four game-winning goals, tied for most on the club, and also posted four power-play markers.

The native of Waconia, Minnesota scored 25 goals in back-to-back seasons with the Utica Comets prior to being dealt to the Minnesota Wild organization in 2024. In 2023-24, Clarke was second on the Comets with 49 points (25g, 24a) in 67 games and he led the team in game-winning goals (8), first goals (6), and shots (202). He was selected to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, and also earned a recall to the NHL's New Jersey Devils, appearing in three games

In 2022-23, he enjoyed a career-year, leading the Comets with 58 points (25g, 33a) and pacing the club in shots (211) and game-winning goals (5).

Clarke has appeared in 282 career AHL games with Binghamton, Utica, and Iowa, scoring 186 points (84g, 102a). The 6'0", 190-pound forward was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the third round (80th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

