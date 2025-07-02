Providence Bruins Sign Colin Felix to One-Year AHL Contract
July 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, July 2, that the Providence Bruins have signed defenseman Colin Felix to a one-year AHL contract.
Felix, 26, skated in 36 games for the Rockford IceHogs last season, tallying one goal and four assists. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound defenseman has appeared in 60 career AHL games with Rockford, Utica, and Lehigh Valley, totaling one goal and six assists. Felix posted a career-high 27 points on eight goals and 19 assists in 72 games with the Reading Royals of the ECHL during the 2022-23 season.
The Camden, New Jersey, native played four NCAA seasons at UMass-Amherst prior to turning professional, helping the Minutemen win a national championship in 2021.
