Providence Bruins Sign Colin Felix to One-Year AHL Contract

July 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, July 2, that the Providence Bruins have signed defenseman Colin Felix to a one-year AHL contract.

Felix, 26, skated in 36 games for the Rockford IceHogs last season, tallying one goal and four assists. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound defenseman has appeared in 60 career AHL games with Rockford, Utica, and Lehigh Valley, totaling one goal and six assists. Felix posted a career-high 27 points on eight goals and 19 assists in 72 games with the Reading Royals of the ECHL during the 2022-23 season.

The Camden, New Jersey, native played four NCAA seasons at UMass-Amherst prior to turning professional, helping the Minutemen win a national championship in 2021.







American Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.