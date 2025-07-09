Ryan Bourque Added to Providence Bruins Coaching Staff

July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins announced today, July 9, that Ryan Bourque has been named an assistant coach for the club.

"We are very excited to announce the addition of Ryan Bourque to our team and coaching staff," said Head Coach Ryan Mougenel. "Ryan's hockey acumen, attention to detail, and his 'player first' attitude were exactly what we were looking for when rounding out our coaching staff. We are thrilled to welcome Ryan and his family to the Bruins organization."

"I am both honored and grateful to join such a talented coaching staff in Providence," said Bourque. "Being fortunate enough to experience the Bruins organization firsthand as a kid, I don't take for granted the rich history and tradition that comes with representing the Bruins. I also know and understand how hard it is for a team to be on the road against Providence. To now stand alongside this passionate fan base is nothing short of a dream come true for me and my family."

Bourque, 34, spent last season as the Head Coach of Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, where he graduated from in 2009.

Prior to joining Cushing Academy, Bourque was an assistant coach at the U.S. National Team Development Program for the 2023-24 season, where he coached recent Bruins draft picks James Hagens and William Moore. The Boxford, Massachusetts, native also spent two seasons from 2021-2023 as an assistant coach for the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL, where the team posted a 45-22-4-1 during his final season to finish second place in the Eastern Conference.

As a player, Bourque appeared in 585 career AHL games for Hartford, Hershey, Bridgeport, and Charlotte, tallying 85 goals and 118 assists for 203 points. The forward notched a career-high 21 goals during the 2013-14 season with Hartford. Bourque skated in 21 Calder Cup playoff games with the Hershey Bears during the 2016 playoffs, posting two goals and three assists before falling to Cleveland in the finals.

Bourque, son of former Boston Bruin and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Ray Bourque, played two seasons in the QMJHL with the Quebec Remparts before turning professional in 2011. He also skated in two seasons with the U.S. National Development Team Program from 2007-2009.

Bourque joins Trent Whitfield (Assistant Coach) and Mike Dunham (Goaltending Coach) to round out Mougenel's coaching staff for the 2025-26 season.







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2025

Ryan Bourque Added to Providence Bruins Coaching Staff - Providence Bruins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.