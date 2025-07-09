American Hockey League Announces 2025-26 Home Openers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 32 teams' home openers for the 2025-26 season:

Abbotsford Canucks [VAN] - Fri., Oct. 24 vs. Ontario

Bakersfield Condors [EDM] - Sat., Oct. 18 vs. San Jose

Belleville Senators [OTT] - Sat., Oct. 18 vs. Toronto

Bridgeport Islanders [NYI] - Sat., Oct. 11 vs. Providence

Calgary Wranglers [CGY] - Fri., Oct. 24 vs. Coachella Valley

Charlotte Checkers [FLA] - Fri., Oct. 17 vs. Iowa

Chicago Wolves [CAR] - Sat., Oct. 18 vs. Rockford

Cleveland Monsters [CBJ] - Fri., Oct. 17 vs. Lehigh Valley

Coachella Valley Firebirds [SEA] - Fri., Oct. 10 vs. San Diego

Colorado Eagles [COL] - Fri., Oct. 10 vs. Calgary

Grand Rapids Griffins [DET] - Fri., Oct. 17 vs. Manitoba

Hartford Wolf Pack [NYR] - Fri., Oct. 17 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Henderson Silver Knights [VGK] - Fri., Oct. 10 vs. Abbotsford

Hershey Bears [WSH] - Sat., Oct. 11 vs. Syracuse

Iowa Wild [MIN] - Sat., Oct. 11 vs. Chicago

Laval Rocket [MTL] - Fri., Oct. 17 vs. Abbotsford

Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI] - Sat., Oct. 11 vs. Belleville

Manitoba Moose [WPG] - Fri., Oct. 10 vs. Laval

Milwaukee Admirals [NSH] - Sat., Oct. 18 vs. Texas

Ontario Reign [LA] - Fri., Oct. 10 vs. Tucson

Providence Bruins [BOS] - Sun., Oct. 12 vs. Charlotte

Rochester Americans [BUF] - Fri., Oct. 10 vs. Toronto

Rockford IceHogs [CHI] - Sat., Oct. 11 vs. Milwaukee

San Diego Gulls [ANA] - Sat., Oct. 18 vs. Henderson

San Jose Barracuda [SJ] - Sat., Oct. 11 vs. Bakersfield

Springfield Thunderbirds [STL] - Sat., Oct. 11 vs. Charlotte

Syracuse Crunch [TB] - Sat., Oct. 18 vs. Rochester

Texas Stars [DAL] - Fri., Oct. 10 vs. Grand Rapids

Toronto Marlies [TOR] - Sat., Oct. 11 vs. Rochester

Tucson Roadrunners [UTA] - Sat., Oct. 18 vs. Calgary

Utica Comets [NJ] - Fri., Oct. 10 vs. Cleveland

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] - Sat., Oct. 11 vs. Hartford

The complete 2025-26 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, July 10.







