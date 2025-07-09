American Hockey League Announces 2025-26 Home Openers
July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 32 teams' home openers for the 2025-26 season:
Abbotsford Canucks [VAN] - Fri., Oct. 24 vs. Ontario
Bakersfield Condors [EDM] - Sat., Oct. 18 vs. San Jose
Belleville Senators [OTT] - Sat., Oct. 18 vs. Toronto
Bridgeport Islanders [NYI] - Sat., Oct. 11 vs. Providence
Calgary Wranglers [CGY] - Fri., Oct. 24 vs. Coachella Valley
Charlotte Checkers [FLA] - Fri., Oct. 17 vs. Iowa
Chicago Wolves [CAR] - Sat., Oct. 18 vs. Rockford
Cleveland Monsters [CBJ] - Fri., Oct. 17 vs. Lehigh Valley
Coachella Valley Firebirds [SEA] - Fri., Oct. 10 vs. San Diego
Colorado Eagles [COL] - Fri., Oct. 10 vs. Calgary
Grand Rapids Griffins [DET] - Fri., Oct. 17 vs. Manitoba
Hartford Wolf Pack [NYR] - Fri., Oct. 17 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Henderson Silver Knights [VGK] - Fri., Oct. 10 vs. Abbotsford
Hershey Bears [WSH] - Sat., Oct. 11 vs. Syracuse
Iowa Wild [MIN] - Sat., Oct. 11 vs. Chicago
Laval Rocket [MTL] - Fri., Oct. 17 vs. Abbotsford
Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI] - Sat., Oct. 11 vs. Belleville
Manitoba Moose [WPG] - Fri., Oct. 10 vs. Laval
Milwaukee Admirals [NSH] - Sat., Oct. 18 vs. Texas
Ontario Reign [LA] - Fri., Oct. 10 vs. Tucson
Providence Bruins [BOS] - Sun., Oct. 12 vs. Charlotte
Rochester Americans [BUF] - Fri., Oct. 10 vs. Toronto
Rockford IceHogs [CHI] - Sat., Oct. 11 vs. Milwaukee
San Diego Gulls [ANA] - Sat., Oct. 18 vs. Henderson
San Jose Barracuda [SJ] - Sat., Oct. 11 vs. Bakersfield
Springfield Thunderbirds [STL] - Sat., Oct. 11 vs. Charlotte
Syracuse Crunch [TB] - Sat., Oct. 18 vs. Rochester
Texas Stars [DAL] - Fri., Oct. 10 vs. Grand Rapids
Toronto Marlies [TOR] - Sat., Oct. 11 vs. Rochester
Tucson Roadrunners [UTA] - Sat., Oct. 18 vs. Calgary
Utica Comets [NJ] - Fri., Oct. 10 vs. Cleveland
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] - Sat., Oct. 11 vs. Hartford
The complete 2025-26 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, July 10.
