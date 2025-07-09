Condors Home Opener Set for Saturday, October 18 against San Jose
July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today that the team will face the San Jose Barracuda in the team's home opener at Dignity Health Arena on Saturday, October 18 as part of Opening Weekend in Condorstown.
The 2025-26 season is the organization's 28th season overall and the 11th campaign in the AHL. Bakersfield is 16-5-1 in its last 22 home games against their rivals from Northern California.
A full 2025-26 schedule is expected to be unveiled tomorrow. Be the first to know by following the team on your favorite social media channel (@Condors) or by downloading the team's mobile app.
CONDORS365 MEMBERSHIPS ON SALE NOW
Join the fun all season long with a Condors365 Membership. Save money off box office pricing, pay no fees, and get all of the best benefits Condorstown has to offer!
