Condors Home Opener Set for Saturday, October 18 against San Jose

July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today that the team will face the San Jose Barracuda in the team's home opener at Dignity Health Arena on Saturday, October 18 as part of Opening Weekend in Condorstown.

The 2025-26 season is the organization's 28th season overall and the 11th campaign in the AHL. Bakersfield is 16-5-1 in its last 22 home games against their rivals from Northern California.

A full 2025-26 schedule is expected to be unveiled tomorrow. Be the first to know by following the team on your favorite social media channel (@Condors) or by downloading the team's mobile app.

