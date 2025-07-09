Dallas Stars Sign Forward Antonio Stranges to One-Year, Two-Way Contract
July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Antonio Stranges to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will begin in the 2025-26 season.
Stranges, 23, had 43 points (18-25- 43) for the Texas Stars - Dallas' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate - ranking sixth on the Stars in goals, tied for sixth in assists and ranking seventh in scoring despite only playing in 55 regular-season games. He set AHL career highs in goals, assists, points, power-play goals (4) and game-winning goals (3) last season and was named the AHL Player of the Week for the week ending on Dec. 8 after totaling eight points (3-5- 8) in four games. Stranges added three points (2-1- 3) in nine games during the Calder Cup Playoffs, helping the Stars to reach the Western Conference Final.
The five-foot-11, 185-pound forward has totaled 79 points (33-46- 79) in 138 regular-season AHL games, all with the Stars, appearing in parts of four seasons (2020-21, 2022-23 to 2024-25) with the team. Prior to his professional career, Stranges played three seasons (2018-19 to 2019-20, 2021-22) for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), recording 158 points (63-95- 158) in 187 regular-season games and adding 13 points (5-8- 13) in 17 playoff games. Stranges was originally selected by Dallas in the fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars forward Antonio Stranges
(Rick Crossman)
American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2025
- Dallas Stars Sign Forward Antonio Stranges to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Announces 2025-26 Home Openers - AHL
- Amerks to Open Historic 70th Season at Home against Toronto on Friday, October 10 - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Sens Renew Battle of Ontario with Marlies in 2025 Home Opener - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs 2025-26 Home Opener Set for October 11 vs. Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Home Opener - Henderson Silver Knights
- Texas Stars Announce Home Opener for 2025-26 Season - Texas Stars
- Condors Home Opener Set for Saturday, October 18 against San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- Hershey Bears 2025-26 Home Opener Set for October 11 - Hershey Bears
- Tucson Roadrunners Announce 2025-26 Home Opener - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders to Host Bruins in 25th Anniversary Opener - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack to Host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Home Opener on October 17th - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2025-26 Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Announce Date of 2025-26 Home Opener - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Utica Comets Open Season on Friday, October 10th - Utica Comets
- T-Birds to Open 2025-26 Season vs. Charlotte on October 11 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Providence Bruins Sign Cheveldayoff, Middendorf, and Massicotte to AHL Contracts - Providence Bruins
- Bears Re-Sign Defenseman Jon McDonald - Hershey Bears
- Ryan Bourque Added to Providence Bruins Coaching Staff - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Dallas Stars Sign Forward Antonio Stranges to One-Year, Two-Way Contract
- Texas Stars Announce Home Opener for 2025-26 Season
- Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Michael Karow to AHL Extension
- Dallas Stars Appoint Toby Petersen as Texas Stars Head Coach
- Curtis McKenzie Returns for Tenth Season in Texas