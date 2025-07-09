Dallas Stars Sign Forward Antonio Stranges to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Antonio Stranges

(Texas Stars, Credit: Rick Crossman) Texas Stars forward Antonio Stranges(Texas Stars, Credit: Rick Crossman)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Antonio Stranges to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will begin in the 2025-26 season.

Stranges, 23, had 43 points (18-25- 43) for the Texas Stars - Dallas' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate - ranking sixth on the Stars in goals, tied for sixth in assists and ranking seventh in scoring despite only playing in 55 regular-season games. He set AHL career highs in goals, assists, points, power-play goals (4) and game-winning goals (3) last season and was named the AHL Player of the Week for the week ending on Dec. 8 after totaling eight points (3-5- 8) in four games. Stranges added three points (2-1- 3) in nine games during the Calder Cup Playoffs, helping the Stars to reach the Western Conference Final.

The five-foot-11, 185-pound forward has totaled 79 points (33-46- 79) in 138 regular-season AHL games, all with the Stars, appearing in parts of four seasons (2020-21, 2022-23 to 2024-25) with the team. Prior to his professional career, Stranges played three seasons (2018-19 to 2019-20, 2021-22) for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), recording 158 points (63-95- 158) in 187 regular-season games and adding 13 points (5-8- 13) in 17 playoff games. Stranges was originally selected by Dallas in the fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.