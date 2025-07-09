Hershey Bears 2025-26 Home Opener Set for October 11
July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced that the club's home opener for the 2025-26 regular season is set for Saturday, October 11 at GIANT Center versus the Syracuse Crunch. The puck drops on Hershey's 88th American Hockey League season at 7 p.m. that evening.
The full 72-game schedule for the 2025-26 regular season is expected to be released on Thursday, July 10. Single-game ticket information will be announced later this summer.
This marks the first time the Bears will host Syracuse for the club's home opener since the first game of the 2018-19 season, a 3-2 loss to the Crunch in Spencer Carbery's Hershey coaching debut on Oct. 6, 2018.
The Bears went 2-1-1-0 versus Syracuse last season.
For season ticket information for the 2025-26 season, fans are encouraged to visit HersheyBears.com to secure their seats for the upcoming campaign.
