Amerks to Open Historic 70th Season at Home against Toronto on Friday, October 10

July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will host the Toronto Marlies in its 2025-26 Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 10 at The Blue Cross Arena.

The 2025-26 season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, will be Rochester's 70th in the American Hockey League and 44th as the top affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres.

The complete regular-season schedule will be released on Thursday, July 10.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season, which start as low as $19 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.