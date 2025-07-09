Amerks to Open Historic 70th Season at Home against Toronto on Friday, October 10
July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will host the Toronto Marlies in its 2025-26 Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 10 at The Blue Cross Arena.
The 2025-26 season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, will be Rochester's 70th in the American Hockey League and 44th as the top affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres.
The complete regular-season schedule will be released on Thursday, July 10.
Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season, which start as low as $19 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.
