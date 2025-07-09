Bridgeport Islanders to Host Bruins in 25th Anniversary Opener

July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, will face the Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins) to open their 25th anniversary season at Total Mortgage Arena.

The Islanders and Bruins will drop the puck at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11 for the first of 36 home games.

The American Hockey League plans to unveil the full, regular-season schedule for all 32 of its member clubs tomorrow. In addition, the Islanders will share a significant detail regarding their 25th anniversary celebration.

Opening Night Plus Packs are on sale now, and offer the best value to attend the home opener and other games at Total Mortgage Arena this season. Opening Night Plus Packs include two (2) tickets to the Oct. 11 home opener, two (2) tickets to one of the other five guaranteed dates (Nov. 15, Nov. 28, Jan. 3, Jan. 17, Mar. 7), and two (2) Bridgeport Islanders Tote Bags.







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.