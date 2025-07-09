Bridgeport Islanders to Host Bruins in 25th Anniversary Opener
July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, will face the Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins) to open their 25th anniversary season at Total Mortgage Arena.
The Islanders and Bruins will drop the puck at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11 for the first of 36 home games.
The American Hockey League plans to unveil the full, regular-season schedule for all 32 of its member clubs tomorrow. In addition, the Islanders will share a significant detail regarding their 25th anniversary celebration.
Opening Night Plus Packs are on sale now, and offer the best value to attend the home opener and other games at Total Mortgage Arena this season. Opening Night Plus Packs include two (2) tickets to the Oct. 11 home opener, two (2) tickets to one of the other five guaranteed dates (Nov. 15, Nov. 28, Jan. 3, Jan. 17, Mar. 7), and two (2) Bridgeport Islanders Tote Bags.
American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2025
- American Hockey League Announces 2025-26 Home Openers - AHL
- Amerks to Open Historic 70th Season at Home against Toronto on Friday, October 10 - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Sens Renew Battle of Ontario with Marlies in 2025 Home Opener - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs 2025-26 Home Opener Set for October 11 vs. Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Home Opener - Henderson Silver Knights
- Texas Stars Announce Home Opener for 2025-26 Season - Texas Stars
- Condors Home Opener Set for Saturday, October 18 against San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- Hershey Bears 2025-26 Home Opener Set for October 11 - Hershey Bears
- Tucson Roadrunners Announce 2025-26 Home Opener - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders to Host Bruins in 25th Anniversary Opener - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack to Host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Home Opener on October 17th - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2025-26 Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Announce Date of 2025-26 Home Opener - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Utica Comets Open Season on Friday, October 10th - Utica Comets
- T-Birds to Open 2025-26 Season vs. Charlotte on October 11 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Providence Bruins Sign Cheveldayoff, Middendorf, and Massicotte to AHL Contracts - Providence Bruins
- Bears Re-Sign Defenseman Jon McDonald - Hershey Bears
- Ryan Bourque Added to Providence Bruins Coaching Staff - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.