Penguins Announce Date of 2025-26 Home Opener
July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they will host their home opener to the 2025-26 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
In their home opener, the Penguins will face-off against the Hartford Wolf Pack at 6:05 p.m.
The only other time Wilkes-Barre/Scranton began its home schedule against Hartford was at the start of the 2016-17 campaign. The Penguins won that game, 6-2, on the back of a four-point performance from rookie Jake Guentzel (1G-3A).
The Penguins also swept their six-game season series against the Wolf Pack last season under head coach Kirk MacDonald.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 2025-26 regular-season schedule is expected to be unveiled tomorrow, Thursday, July 10.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 regular season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Every minute of Penguins hockey, including the 2025-26 home opener, can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
