Penguins Announce Date of 2025-26 Home Opener

July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they will host their home opener to the 2025-26 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

In their home opener, the Penguins will face-off against the Hartford Wolf Pack at 6:05 p.m.

The only other time Wilkes-Barre/Scranton began its home schedule against Hartford was at the start of the 2016-17 campaign. The Penguins won that game, 6-2, on the back of a four-point performance from rookie Jake Guentzel (1G-3A).

The Penguins also swept their six-game season series against the Wolf Pack last season under head coach Kirk MacDonald.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 2025-26 regular-season schedule is expected to be unveiled tomorrow, Thursday, July 10.

