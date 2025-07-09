Texas Stars Announce Home Opener for 2025-26 Season

July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the team's 2025-26 Home Opener today. The Stars will host the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 10, 2025 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to open the club's 17th season.

The Stars' complete schedule for the 2025-26 season will be announced Thursday.

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game and Club season ticket packages are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives by email at tickets@texasstars.com or by calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) to secure your ticket package.

Individual game tickets will go on sale and a complete promotional calendar will be revealed at a later date.

Texas has won 11 of their 16 home openers in franchise history and completed the 2024-25 season with a 43-26-3-0 record, culminating with a Calder Cup Playoff run to the Western Conference Finals. The home opener will be the Stars' 569th regular-season home game in team history. Texas is 313-193-44-28 all-time in the regular season in games played on home ice.

Texas Stars 2025-26 season tickets are on sale now. To reserve your seats or get more information, visit www.texasstars.com/tickets or call 512-GO-STARS.







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.