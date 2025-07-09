Texas Stars Announce Home Opener for 2025-26 Season
July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the team's 2025-26 Home Opener today. The Stars will host the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 10, 2025 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to open the club's 17th season.
The Stars' complete schedule for the 2025-26 season will be announced Thursday.
Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game and Club season ticket packages are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives by email at tickets@texasstars.com or by calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) to secure your ticket package.
Individual game tickets will go on sale and a complete promotional calendar will be revealed at a later date.
Texas has won 11 of their 16 home openers in franchise history and completed the 2024-25 season with a 43-26-3-0 record, culminating with a Calder Cup Playoff run to the Western Conference Finals. The home opener will be the Stars' 569th regular-season home game in team history. Texas is 313-193-44-28 all-time in the regular season in games played on home ice.
Texas Stars 2025-26 season tickets are on sale now. To reserve your seats or get more information, visit www.texasstars.com/tickets or call 512-GO-STARS.
