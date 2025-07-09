Wolf Pack to Host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Home Opener on October 17th

July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced today that the club will host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, Oct. 17, at 7:00 p.m. at PeoplesBank Arena for the team's 2025-26 home opener.

This is the third time in the franchise's 29-year history that the Wolf Pack open the home portion of their schedule against the Penguins. The Wolf Pack hosted the Penguins in the home opener in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns.

The Wolf Pack are 1-0-0-1 against the Penguins when playing them in the home opener. The Pack erased a 3-0 deficit on Oct. 22, 2022, on the strength of two C.J. Smith goals, but ultimately fell 4-3 in the shootout.

A year later, on Oct. 20, 2023, the Wolf Pack blanked the Penguins 5-0 in the home opener for the 2023-24 season. Five different Wolf Pack players scored in the victory including Brett Berard, whose goal was the first of his professional career. Louis Domingue made 35 saves to collect the shutout.

The Wolf Pack and Penguins met six times during the 2024-25 season, with the Penguins winning all six matchups. The Wolf Pack posted a record of 0-5-1-0 in the season series.

All-time, the Wolf Pack are 34-36-1-10-3 (W-L-T-OTL-SOL) against the Penguins. They are 19-16-6-2 (W-L-OTL-SOL) at home.

The full 2025-26 AHL regular season schedule will be released on Thursday, Jul. 10.







