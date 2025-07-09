San Diego Gulls Announce 2025-26 Home Opener

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host its 2025-26 Home Opener at Pechanga Arena San Diego on Saturday, Oct. 18 vs. the Henderson Silver Knights. The full 2025-26 AHL regular season schedule will be released tomorrow, July 10. 

Tickets for all Gulls home games at Pechanga Arena are currently on sale through a Gulls Elite membership. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $614 per seat for the 2025-26 season (includes all taxes and fees).  Gulls Elite Members enjoy exclusive benefits such as free parking, flexible ticket exchanges, a dedicated Account Rep, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more! Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on partial-season ticket plans and group ticket experiences by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets. Single game tickets will go on sale later this summer. 







