San Diego Gulls Sign Ryan Lautenbach & Owen Lindmark to One-Year Deals

Published on September 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forwards Ryan Lautenbach and Owen Lindmark to one-year standard player contracts (SPCs).

Lautenbach, 25 (2/27/00), appeared in three games for the Gulls last season on an Amateur Tryout (ATO). Prior to signing, he tallied 6-15=21 points, 19 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +5 rating in 40 NCAA games for the University of Massachusetts in 2024-25, helping lead the Minutemen to an appearance in the NCAA Regional Finals. He set NCAA career highs in points and goals in 2023-24, posting 10-14=24 points in 37 games. In 2021-22, he helped UMass win the Hockey East Championship. In 141 career NCAA games, the 5-11, 190-pound forward earned 23-46=69 points with 70 PIM and a +2 rating.

A Dearborn, Mich. native, Lautenbach also appeared in 101 career games for the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League (USHL), recording 21-58=79 points with 98 PIM and a +5 rating. He also skated in two USHL playoff games for the Lancers in 2020-21.

Lindmark, 24 (5/17/01), earned one assist (0-1=1) and two PIM in 15 games with San Diego last season. A fifth-round selection in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft (137th overall) by the Florida Panthers, he skated in 37 NCAA games with the University of Wisconsin in 2024-25, posting 5-4=9 points with 12 PIM while serving as the Badgers' captain. In 173 career NCAA games with Wisconsin from 2019-25, Lindmark recorded 31-43=74 points with 42 PIM and a +5 rating. The 6-0, 192-pound forward tallied NCAA career-highs in points (11-10=21), goals, assists and +/- rating (+17) in 2023-24. Lindmark was also a 2023-24 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient and was a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year finalist that same season.

A Naperville, Ill. native, Lindmark was a member of the United States National Team Development Program from 2017-19, where he was teammates with Gulls forward Judd Caulfield, as well as former Gull and current Anaheim Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson, during the 2018-19 season. He helped Team USA earn bronze at the 2019 World U-18 Championship, scoring one goal with six PIM and a +2 rating in seven games. He also won gold with Team USA at the 2018 U-17 World Hockey Challenge, recording 2-1=3 points and two PIM in six games.







