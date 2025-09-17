San Jose Barracuda Sign Forward Oliver Wahlstrom

Published on September 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the club has signed forward Oliver Wahlstrom to an AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

"Oliver comes with an impressive NHL resume," said Will. "His size and skill are a welcome addition to our organization."

Wahlstrom, 25, split last season between the New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins organizations. Before being claimed off waivers by the Bruins on Dec. 14, 2024, the Portland, Maine, native appeared in 27 games with the Islanders, recording four points (two goals, two assists) and nine penalty minutes. In 16 games with the Bruins, he added two points (one goal, one assist) and 28 penalty minutes. Additionally, he skated in 19 games with the AHL's Providence Bruins, collecting 15 points (nine goals, six assists) and 10 penalty minutes.

Over his six-year professional career, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has appeared in 236 NHL games with the Islanders and Bruins, registering 73 points (37 goals, 36 assists) and 176 penalty minutes. In 69 AHL games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and P-Bruins, he has totaled 40 points (21 goals, 19 assists) and 48 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Wahlstrom spent one season at Boston College (2018-19), where he was a teammate of current Shark Patrick Giles.

Wahlstrom was originally selected by the New York Islanders in the first round (11th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Barracuda will host their only home preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 5, at 4 p.m. against the Bakersfield Condors before opening the regular season versus the Condors at Tech CU Arena on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m. Opening Night will feature a full-arena magnet schedule giveaway, presented by Rotten Robbie. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com/tickets.







