American Hockey League Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule
Published on September 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today its composite 2025 preseason schedule, leading up to the start of the league's 90th campaign next month.
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.
The AHL's 2025-26 regular season begins on Fri., Oct. 10.
2025 AHL PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Wed., Oct. 1
Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. EDT (closed to public)
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m. EDT
Thu., Oct. 2
Chicago at Rockford, 10:30 a.m. CDT
Coachella Valley vs. Ontario, 4 p.m. PDT (at El Segundo, Calif.)
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. EDT
Fri., Oct. 3
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 10:30 a.m. EDT
Bridgeport at Hartford, 6 p.m. EDT (at Koeppel Community Sports Center)
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. EDT
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Utica vs. Syracuse, 7:05 p.m. EDT (at Binghamton, N.Y.)
Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. CDT
Sat., Oct. 4
Laval vs. Toronto, 3 p.m. EDT (at Belleville, Ont.)
San Jose at Bakersfield, 4 p.m. PDT
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m. CDT (at Rosemont Ice Arena)
Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m. PDT
Sun., Oct. 5
Toronto at Belleville, 3 p.m. EDT
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m. EDT
Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m. EDT
Tucson at Henderson, 2 p.m. PDT
San Diego at Ontario, 3 p.m. PDT
Bakersfield at San Jose, 4 p.m. PDT
American Hockey League Stories from September 16, 2025
- American Hockey League Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forwards Spencer Kersten, Reece Newkirk to AHL Contracts - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.