Barracuda Sign Two-Time National Champion Goaltender Matt Davis

April 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), the top affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed goaltender Matt Davis to an AHL contract through the 2025-26 season.

Davis, 23, recently completed his final season at the Denver University, where he appeared in 40 games, posting a 29-10-1 record with a 2.07 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. He helped lead the Pioneers to their second consecutive Frozen Four appearance and was named to the NCHC All-Tournament Team as well as NCHC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

A two-time NCAA National Champion, the Calgary, Alberta native backstopped the Pioneers to their record-setting 10th National Championship in 2024, earning NCAA Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player honors. In the National Championship game he made 35 stops in a 2-0 win over Boston College. He was also named DU's Bill Masterton Team MVP. Over his four-year collegiate career, the 6-foot-1, 192-pound netminder compiled a 63-17-4 record with a 2.13 GAA, .921 save percentage, and six shutouts. Prior to college, he played one season with the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers.

Davis comes from an athletic family. His younger brother, Jayden, is a forward at Notre Dame; his older brother, Cole, is a former member of Team Canada in rugby and played professionally. His father, John, played in the Canadian Football League (CFL) with Edmonton and Toronto. He is also cousins with NBA player Dillon Brooks.

The Barracuda are set to begin their first-round, best-of-three Calder Cup playoff series with the Ontario Reign on Thursday (7 p.m.) at Crypto.com Arena in LA. For the full first-round schedule, click here. Join Barracuda voice Nick Nollenberger and Sharks analyst Drew Remenda for all the playoff broadcast coverage on the Sharks Audio Network, SJBarracuda.com/listen, and HockeyTV.com.

