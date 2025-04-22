Cleveland Monsters Official Fan Guide for 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will begin the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs facing the Toronto Marlies in the North Division First Round starting on Thursday, April 24, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena.

In the best-of-three series, the Monsters will host Game 1 presented by Friedman, Domiano & Smith on Thursday with the first 5,000 fans receiving a Fear the Depths t-shirt as well as a rally towel courtesy of Century Federal Credit Union.

2025 MONSTERS CALDER CUP NORTH DIVISION FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE

GAME DATE TIME LOCATION

Game 1 Thursday, April 24 7:00 p.m. Rocket Arena

Game 2 Saturday, April 26 4:00 p.m. Coca-Cola Coliseum

*Game 3 Sunday, April 27 4:00 p.m. Coca-Cola Coliseum

*if necessary

2025 MONSTERS CALDER CUP PLAYOFF TICKET GUIDE

The most fearsome fans in the league can dive in The Deep End secured by TrustedSec located on the south end of Rocket Arena where the Monsters attack twice. Spanning sections 112-116 and M112-M116, The Deep End plays home to the loudest fans sitting behind the goal the Monsters attack twice. Fans in the section are encouraged to arrive early to assist showcasing a special crowd banner and use their branded thundersticks all night long. To learn more about The Deep End and purchase tickets, click HERE.

For a limited time, fans can buy tickets to Game 1 and receive the 2025-26 season Home Opener on Friday, October 17, for FREE (equal number of tickets). The Playoffs + Home Opener Bundle is available.

Fans can secure the same great seats to all potential playoff games at a discounted rate through the 2025 Monsters Playoff Pack. Lastly, fans can catch playoff action when signing up for a 2025-26 Monsters Hockey Club Membership and receive the first home game of the North Division First Round for FREE!

GET PLAYOFF READY WITH A MONSTERS FAN KIT

Fans will be able to bring the excitement of the Calder Cup Playoffs to their own house with a special Fear The Depths Fan Kit. Each kit will contain a Fear the Depths flag and replica of the Countdown to the Cup dasherboard, a fan-favorite tradition in which the players cross of a number after a playoff win. Fan Kits are available HERE with a $15 donation to the Monsters Community Foundation. Fan kits can be picked up in person at either an official Monsters Playoff Watch Party or a Monsters Home Playoff Game at the Cargill Community Corner near portal 6 on the concourse. Simply show proof of purchase in the form of an e-mail receipt to pick up your Fan Kit. Fan Kits can also be shipped for an additional cost.

WHERE TO WATCH: BROADCAST & WATCH PARTIES

Fans can catch all the 2025 Calder Cup Playoff action through AHLTV on FloHockey and listen to each game on Fox Sports 1350 The Gambler. Additionally, Game 1 will air on television through Rock Entertainment Sports Network and simulcast on Cleveland's 43. Fans can also hear Monsters Play-by-Play Announcer Tony Brown with the call for Games 1 and 3 on WTAM 1100/106.9 FM.

The Monsters will also host Watch Parties for fans to join every away game with raffles, giveaways and a playoff atmosphere. Fans can watch both away games in the North Division First Round at the official practice rink of the Cleveland Monsters located at Brunswick Auto Mart Arena. For the most up to date information on Watch Party locations, visit clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs.

GAME DATE TIME LOCATION BROADCAST INFORMATION WATCH PARTY LOCATION

Game 1 Thursday, April 24 7:00 p.m. Rocket Arena Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Cleveland's 43

WTAM 1100/106.9 FM

Fox Sports 1350 The Gambler

AHLTV on FloHockey --

Game 2 Saturday, April 26 4:00 p.m. Coca-Cola Coliseum Fox Sports 1350 The Gambler

AHLTV on FloHockey Quaker Steak & Lube

5935 Canal Road

Valley View, OH 44125

*Game 3 Sunday, April 27 4:00 p.m. Coca-Cola Coliseum WTAM 1100/106.9 FM^

Fox Sports 1350 The Gambler

AHLTV on FloHockey To Be Announced Later if

Game 3 is Necessary

*if necessary

^Joined in progress following conclusion of Cleveland Guardians game

FEAR THE DEPTHS: GAME DAY EXPERIENCE AND NEW CENTER ICE GEAR

Fans can pick up apparel from the 2025 Monsters Playoff Collection at Center Ice, the Official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, including Fear the Depths hoodies and tees. Fans can gear up for the playoffs at Center Ice at Rocket Arena and at the new Center Court location at Pinecrest in Orange Village or online at MonstersTeamShop.com.

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT

The Monsters will spotlight local organizations throughout the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs beginning with Hattie Larlham, a non-profit provides care and support to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Representatives from Hattie Larlham will be present at Game 1 for fans to learn more information and will be the beneficiary of the raffles at the Cargill Community Corner near portal 6.

The Monsters will also kick off the North Division First Round in the community with a special event for the kids and families at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital ahead of Game 1 on Thursday. The Monsters mascot Sully will join members of the front office staff to give away prizes, playoff shirts and pose for photos.

Fans can find the most up to date Monsters Calder Cup Playoff information at clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs or by signing up for Monsters SMS alerts by texting 'PLAYOFFS' to 30594.

