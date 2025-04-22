Monsters, Century Federal Credit Union Announce Jersey Partnership Starting in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce Century Federal Credit Union has become the Official Credit Union and jersey patch partner of the Monsters debuting in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs and extending into future seasons.

The multi-year partnership with Century Federal Credit Union, which has also been designated the Official Credit Union of the Cleveland Cavaliers, extends beyond sports, emphasizing community engagement and financial literacy across Northeast Ohio. Starting with Game 1 of the North Division First Round on Thursday, April 24, at 7:00 p.m., the Monsters will sport the newly branded Century Federal Credit Union's logo on the right side of all versions of the team's jerseys. Century Federal Credit Union has now become the fourth jersey patch partner in Monsters franchise history and the first since 2015.

"We are proud to welcome Century Federal Credit Union as the Official Credit Union and jersey patch partner of the Cleveland Monsters," said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski. "This partnership is a celebration of shared values - the power of connection and community. As we head into the Calder Cup Playoffs, there's no better time to team up with an organization as passionate about Northeast Ohio as we are."

As the Monsters begin the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, the first 5,000 fans to Home Playoff Game 1 will receive a Fear the Depths t-shirt courtesy of Friedman, Domiano, & Smith and a rally towel courtesy of Century Federal Credit Union.

Tickets for the North Division First Round are on sale now starting at just $12! For a limited time, fans can buy tickets to Game 1 and receive the 2025-26 season Home Opener on Friday, October 17, for FREE (equal number of tickets). The Playoffs + Home Opener Bundle is available HERE.

Fans can secure the same great seats to all potential playoff games at a discounted rate through the 2025 Monsters Playoff Pack. Lastly, fans can catch playoff action when signing up for a 2025-26 Monsters Hockey Club Membership and receive the first home game of the North Division First Round for FREE!

Fans can find the most up to date Monsters Calder Cup Playoff information at clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs or by signing up for Monsters SMS alerts by texting 'PLAYOFFS' to 30594.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.