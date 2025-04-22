CGY at CV Round 1 Preview
April 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
PALM DESERT, Calif. - Let the first round commence.
The Wranglers are in Coachella Valley, kicking off the 2024-25 Calder Cup Playoffs against rival Firebirds.
The Matchup
This is the third straight year these teams have met in the postseason, with the Firebirds victorious in both previous years.
We've played them the last three years in a row so there's no love lost there, said assistant coach Joe Cirella. I think it's a good fit for us, we're familiar with them and we will be prepared and ready to go game one,.
The Wranglers were 2-6 in the regular-season series against Coachella, so they will be looking for revenge in the postseason.
Jeep Alberta Players to Watch
Dryden Hunt marked his return to the Wranglers roster on April 20 with a goal to help the Wranglers to victory.
In the regular season, Hunt played 49 games with the Wranglers and put up 49 points.
From the Firebirds, rookie Jani Nyman will suit up for his first Calder Cup playoff game, entering the matchup with 44 points in the regular season.
How to Watch
Tonight's game will be FREE to watch!
TONIGHT you can watch the first game of round one for FREE!!
Be sure to tune in and cheer on the Herd!
