Belleville Sens Season Ends against Rival Rocket

April 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators salute the fans

The Belleville Senators have completed the 2024-25 American Hockey League season and will miss the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs by just two points. During their three-game set with the North Champion Laval Rocket last week, the Senators weren't able to make up enough ground on either the Toronto Marlies or Cleveland Monsters, so they will have to begin the offseason sooner than they'd like.

Here's a recap of last week's challenging contests that turned out to be the last of the campaign.

Wednesday, April 16, 2025: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Laval Rocket - 1

The Belleville Senators got goals from Oskar Pettersson and Xavier Bourgault, alongside a stellar 23-save performance from goaltender Leevi Merilainen, keeping their playoff hopes alive with a 2-1 road win over the Laval Rocket on Wednesday night. The win put the Sens just three points back of the Cleveland Monsters for the final playoff spot in the AHL North, with two games left to play in the regular season.

Friday, April 18, 2025: Belleville Senators - 1 @ Laval Rocket - 5

The Laval Rocket scored twice in the opening five minutes and rode that early advantage to a 5-1 win over the visiting Belleville Senators on Friday night. The loss eliminated the Senators from playoff contention, with one regular season game left to play. Oskar Pettersson was Belleville's only goal-scorer in the game, assisted by Garrett Pilon.

Saturday, April 19, 2025: Belleville Senators - 4 vs Laval Rocket - 5 (OT)

Stephen Halliday led the way with four points, but a third period comeback by the Belleville Senators to force overtime culminated in a 5-4 overtime loss at the hands of the visiting Laval Rocket on Saturday night at CAA Arena. The overtime loss caps off the team's record at 34-27-6-5. Stephen Halliday scored twice, while Garrett Pilon and Cole Reinhardt also tallied in Belleville's final game of the season.

Highlight of the Week:

Last highlight of the season ends with a thrilling finish! On Saturday, Stephen Halliday buried his second of the night with just 49 seconds left to force overtime!

Transactions:

Apr.21/25: #33 Djibril Toure (D) - Assigned to Orlando (ECHL) by Ottawa (NHL)

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 51 (19 G + 32 A)

#34 Stephen Halliday (C)

Goals: 22

#9 Angus Crookshank (LW)

#22 Wyatt Bongiovanni (C)

Assists: 37

#4 Jeremy Davies (D)

#22 Garrett Pilon (C)

Power Play Goals: 11

#9 Angus Crookshank (LW)

Plus/Minus: +13

#21 Maxence Guenette (D)

Penalty Minutes: 156

#42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 2.37

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Save Percentage: .913

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Wins: 18

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Shutouts: 4

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Playoff Picture:

Belleville has been eliminated from the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, which begin on Wednesday, April 22, 2025. In the North Division, the first-place Laval Rocket will receive a bye into the Division Semi-Finals, with Syracuse and Rochester meeting on the other side of the bracket in that best-of-five round.

The North playoffs begin this week with Toronto and Cleveland facing off in a best-of-three first round series.

Information and updates on the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs can be found via the American Hockey League's website.

This Week:

With the Senators' season over, some players will be headed to their offseason homes, while others will take their time packing up and heading out of the Friendly City for the summer. A handful of Senators will likely stay in town and could continue to keep themselves in game shape in case the NHL Senators need any injury replacements as they continue their first Stanley Cup Playoffs appearances in eight years.

Ticket Info:

2025-26 Season Seat Memberships are on sale now by contacting the Belleville Sens office at 613-967-8067, emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or visiting the Belleville Sens website.

Fans who renew or purchase a season seat membership before May 2 are entered into our '26 Days of Gifting' contest, with daily draws for great prizes. Plus, all new and renewed season seat members will have a chance to 'Shoot to Win' $1,000 off their seats at a special event on May 15, 2025.

