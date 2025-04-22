Wranglers Close out Regular Season with 4-0 Win

April 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers capped off the regular season in style, blanking the San Jose Barracuda 4-0 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday and securing a critical two points in the battle for fifth in the Pacific Division.

Goals came courtesy of Carter King, Clark Bishop, Lucas Ciona and Dryden Hunt.

Local product King opened the scoring in the first, potting his first career AHL goal.

In the second, King was back at it - this time setting up Bishop, who crashed the crease and buried a beauty to make it 2-0.

Moments later, Ciona extended the lead with a slick tip on a point shot from Hunter Brzustewicz.

The Wranglers stayed in control the rest of the way.

Hunt sealed the deal in the third, hammering home a one-timer off a feed from Rory Kerins from the right circle.

Solid in all three zones and backed by strong goaltending, the Wranglers delivered a complete 60-minute effort in their regular season finale.

Walterri Ignatjew was between the pipes for the Wranglers, fending off all 28 shots from the Barracuda.

Now, it's onto the playoffs.

