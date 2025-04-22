Bears Sign JaCob Mucitelli to Tryout Agreement

April 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced that the club has signed goaltender JaCob Mucitelli to an amateur tryout agreement.

Mucitelli, 25, will join Hershey for practice this week. With Hershey's NHL affiliate, the Washington Capitals, and the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, both in the midst of playoff series, and Hershey owning a first-round bye in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, the Bears roster features just one goaltender (Hunter Shepard) at this time, necessitating the addition of Mucitelli to provide the club a second goaltender at practice this week.

The 6'3", 198-pound goaltender just completed his collegiate career at D-III Aurora University, posting an 18-5-0 record in 23 games, owning a 2.47 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He was named a CCM Hockey/AHCA First-Team All-American and recorded one shutout this past season. In two seasons at Aurora, he went 27-15-1 in 46 games, posting a 2.61 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

The native of Woodgate, New York previously played NCAA D-I hockey at the University of Maine in 2022-23 and at Clarkson University from 2020-22.

The Bears have earned a first-round bye for the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, and will play the lowest-seeded team that advances in the Atlantic Division Semifinals. Information regarding Hershey's opponent, game dates, and times for the Atlantic Division Semifinals will be announced at a later date. Continue to check HersheyBears.com for the latest updates on the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.