Roadrunners Announce Official Watch Parties for Opening Round of 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, are turning up the excitement as they head into the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs! Fans across Southern Arizona are invited to cheer on the team at official Roadrunners Watch Parties across Tucson for every game of the First Round.

As the No. 7 seed in the Pacific Division, Tucson is taking on the No. 2 seed Abbotsford Canucks in a best-of-three opening-round series, with all games being played at the Abbotsford Centre in British Columbia. But just because the team is on the road doesn't mean the playoff energy has to be. That's why the Roadrunners are bringing the Calder Cup buzz home to Tucson with lively, community watch parties for fans to enjoy together.

Fans can catch all the action live at one of three FREE watch parties across Tucson:

Main Event - 4700 S Landing Way

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers - 7315 N Oracle Rd

Barrio Brewing Co. - 800 E 16th St

Each watch party will kick off right before puck drop and feature live game broadcasts, delicious food and drinks (including special offers), and prize giveaways- including Roadrunners jerseys, autographed sticks, and more. Roadrunners mascot Dusty will also be making special appearances at each location to bring even more playoff fun to the party.

Calder Cup Playoffs - Roadrunners Opening Round Schedule

Game 1: Wednesday, April 23 - Tucson @ Abbotsford, 7:00 p.m. (PT)

Game 2: Thursday, April 24 - Tucson @ Abbotsford, 7:00 p.m. (PT)

Game 3: Saturday, April 26 - Tucson @ Abbotsford, 7:00 p.m. (PT) if necessary

All playoff games are also available to stream on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey and can be heard on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app.

Pack the watch parties, bring the noise, and help fuel the Roadrunners' push toward the Calder Cup Final.

