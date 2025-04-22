Winnipeg Jets Reassign DiVincentiis to Norfolk Admirals

April 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis from the Manitoba Moose to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Domenic DiVincentiis

Goalie

Born March 4, 2004 -- Bolton, Ont.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 194 -- Catches L

DiVincentiis, 21, finished his first AHL season with a 13-12-2 record, supported by a 2.84 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and one shutout in 28 games with the Moose. DiVincentiis wrapped the campaign ranked third among AHL rookie netminders in save percentage as well as fourth in goals-against average and fifth in wins. The Bolton, Ont. native owns a 15-5-0 record in 20 ECHL games with a 2.97 goals-against average and .896 save percentage as a member of the Admirals. DiVincentiis was a seventh round pick (207th overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2022 NHL Draft.

