Eric Dubois Joins ERC Ingolstadt Coaching Staff

May 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with DEL club ERC Ingolstadt, announced today Eric Dubois joined Ingolstadt as an assistant coach.

Dubois, 55, served as an assistant coach with the Moose for nine seasons, joining the team in 2016. Manitoba amassed a 292-264-34-23 record over the nine campaigns. A total of 45 players suited up for both the Moose and Winnipeg Jets during his time with the organization. Dubois coached 53 Jets draft picks who appeared in games with the Moose, including nine first round selections. During Dubois' time working with Manitoba's defenders, two Moose captured the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL's outstanding defenceman (Sami Niku - 2018 and Kyle Capobianco - 2024).

Dubois played 12 seasons professionally in North America and Europe. He was a member of the inaugural Manitoba Moose team in 1996-97. Dubois also played three DEL campaigns with the Revier Lions (1997-98) and Schwenningen Wild Wings (2000-02).

