Canucks Take a 1-0 Series Lead with a 3-2 Overtime Win over the Texas Stars

May 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

For the first time in franchise history, the Abbotsford Canucks hosted the Texas Stars in the Western Conference Finals.

Artūrs Šilovs got the start in net for the Canucks once again, going up against new netminder, Remi Poirier for Texas.

The game began with a feeling-out process, as this was the first time the two teams had met since the franchise's relocation to Abbotsford. Texas came out stronger, generating quality chances early, but Šilovs stood tall to keep things scoreless. Just under halfway through the period, it was Kole Lind who broke the deadlock, hammering home a one-timer from the slot after a slick setup by Cameron Hughes.

Abbotsford responded with pressure of their own, creating several chances late in the period. But Poirier was sharp with the glove, turning everything away-until the final minute. Guillaume Brisebois pounced on his own rebound and buried it after Poirier went down at the post, tying the game 1-1 heading into the second.

With the score level, the Canucks came out with confidence in the middle frame. Šilovs made more key saves to keep it even, and six minutes in, Linus Karlsson and Ty Mueller executed a beautiful fake-out sequence. Karlsson dished it across the crease to Mueller, who deflected it past Poirier to give the Canucks a 2-1 lead.

Soon after, Abbotsford earned the game's first power play off a holding penalty to Matěj Blümel. The Canucks generated looks but couldn't convert. Five minutes after returning to even strength, Texas responded. Antonio Stranges found the rebound from a Trey Taylor shot and tucked it in, tying the game at 2-2.

Heading into the third period, the Canucks had 20 minutes to make a statement-and they came out flying, outshooting Texas 15-9. Despite the barrage, Poirier kept the Stars alive. A late penalty against the Canucks with under three minutes to go added tension, but Abbotsford killed it off, sending the game to overtime.

In sudden death, the Canucks continued to apply pressure. Šilovs came up big again with several clutch saves. Then, around five minutes into OT, Abbotsford broke through. Christian Wolanin launched a shot from the blue line that snuck through Poirier's pads, clinching a dramatic Game 1 win for the Canucks.

The green-on-green battle continues Saturday at the Abbotsford Centre, where the Canucks will look to take a 2-0 series lead.







