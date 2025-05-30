Jared Nightingale Named Head Coach of Rockford IceHogs

May 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that Jared Nightingale has been hired as Head Coach of the Rockford IceHogs, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Blackhawks. Nightingale returns to the Rockford bench, having previously served as an assistant coach for the IceHogs from 2021-24. Assistant coaches Rob Klinkhammer and Josh MacNevin will remain with the club.

"Jared did a phenomenal job with South Carolina this past season in his first campaign as a head coach," said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. "A natural leader, Jared's confidence and direction behind the bench has produced a coaching style that is perfectly suited to help develop and advance our young prospects in Rockford. His familiarity with the organization and our players is an incomparable asset and we're excited to see Jared succeed in this role moving forward."

Nightingale, 42, most recently served as Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations for the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays during the 2024-25 campaign. He posted a 52-15-5 record in his one season with the team, establishing new franchise records for most points (109) and wins (52) in a single season. Nightingale won the John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year as the Stingrays secured the Brabham Cup awarded to the team with the best regular-season record, the team's first since 1997.

Before his stint in South Carolina, Nightingale spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the IceHogs from 2021-24. During his time in Rockford, he helped the club to a 111-84-14-7 record and three-straight appearances in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Nightingale was named an assistant coach with the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) ahead of the 2021-22 season, a role he held for just 11 games before joining Rockford on November 16, 2021. Prior to his time in Flint, he served as an associate coach with the Saginaw Spirit from 2019-21. Additionally, Nightingale was an assistant coach with the U17 U.S. National Team Development Program in 2018-19 and began his coaching career as an assistant coach with the USHL's Omaha Lancers during the 2017-18 season.

As a player, Nightingale served as team captain for the IceHogs in 2013-14, his lone season with the club. The former defenseman compiled 59 points (16G, 43) in 472 career regular-season games in 12 AHL seasons from 2006-17. He also made four trips to the Calder Cup Playoffs, appearing in 20 games and recording one assist. Additionally, Nightingale played in 202 career regular-season ECHL games over eight seasons, registering 43 points (7G, 36A).







