Grans Re-Signs with Flyers

May 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed defenseman Helge Grans to a two-year, two-way/one-way contract extension, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Grans, 23, played in 66 games with the Phantoms this season scoring eight goals with 15 assists for 23 points setting a career high for goals. On April 25, 2025 he scored the game-winning and series-clinching goal in Game 2 of the first-round series against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on his diving, blind backhander with just 2:00 remaining in the third period.

He also appeared in six games this season for the Flyers making his NHL debut on November 18, 2024, against Colorado when he also recorded his first point on an assist.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound native of Ljungby, Sweden was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (35th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. Grans was acquired by the Flyers on June 6, 2023, in a three-way trade with the Kings and has played parts of four seasons in the AHL for the Ontario Reign (2021-23) and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2023-25) scoring 18-46-34 in 237 career games.







American Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.