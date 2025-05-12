Phantoms Fall in Playoff Series Finale

May 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey, PA - The Phantoms battled all the way to the finish and almost pulled off an incredible third-period comeback. But the Hershey Bears got a late empty-netter and hung on from there for a 4-2 win in the finale of the Best of 5 series to advance to the Atlantic Division Finals. Lehigh Valley's season ends for a second season in a row in a Round 2 setback against our I-78 rivals.

Trailing 3-0 in the third period and not getting as much going offensively as they would like, the Phantoms found their stride and cut took control in the final minutes of the game including goals from Anthony Richard and Hunter McDonald to make it 3-2. Hershey was sweating it but the two-time defending Calder Cup Champions survived in the hard and heavy series. The Bears were led by fourth-liner Riley Sutter, son of former Philadelphia Flyer Ron Sutter, with two goals.

The Phantoms had a 2-1 lead in the series after last Sunday's triumph in Game 3 at PPL Center. But the Bears, with their backs to the ropes, came out fighting to take the last two games of the series and come from behind for the series win including a 6-4 win at PPL Center in Game 4 on Friday followed by the 4-2 decision in Game 5 at GIANT Center. The Bears will face the Charlotte Checkers in the Atlantic Division Finals beginning next week.

Hershey had the early advantage in the game with a pair of goals in the first period. Cal Petersen thwarted an effort by Alex Limoges off his shoulder but a scrambly situation ensued on the rebound and Spencer Smallman converted from the right slot less than six minutes into the game for a 1-0 lead.

The Phantoms had two power plays in the first period but some of the best chances were blocked by hard-working Hershey defenders.

A neutral-zone steal led to an odd-man rush and former Phantom Matt Strome found Ruley Sutter at the net-front for the chip in at 16:13 to forge a 2-0 lead.

A tighter second period saw chances more difficult to acquire for the Phantoms who had only three shots on goal in the middle frame. One of the best chances was a breakaway for Nikita Grebenkin but with a defender hustling at him from an angle, Grebenkin had to hurry and his attempt to move the puck over to his backhand resulted in his chance rolling off his stick and to the corner.

Garrett Roe chased down a dump-in behind the Phantoms goal and set up Sutter beneath the right dot who quickly offered a five-hole conversion past Petersen at 13:09 of the second propelling the Chocolate and White to a 3-0 lead.

But a determined Phantoms team wasn't close to throwing in the towel. Anthony Richard rushed up the left wing and struck from above the left dot off the far post past the glove of Hunter Shepard to get Lehigh Valley on the board at 2:08 into the third period. Emil Andrae recorded his league-leading sixth postseason assist on the power-play goal as the Phantoms made it 3-1.

But discipline issues cost the Phantoms in terms of manpower resulting in a full two-minute 5-on-3 for the Bears. Lehigh Valley's hard-working penalty kill contingent came through with several big blocks and clears to work through the disadvantage but a penalty on Emil Andrae at the very end of the 5-on-3 allowed the Bears to continue with the extra man. The Phantoms killed that as well and suddenly Lehigh Valley had gained all the momentum in the game. Hershey could barely get a hold of the puck as the Phantoms pressured and pursued and had the Bears in trouble.

Eventually, Jett Luchanko's sixth assist of the postseason would come in the form of a quick feed from the left boards to defenseman Hunter McDonald finding an opening in the slot. McDonald celebrated his 22nd birthday by also scoring a goal wth 5:57 to go pulling the Phantoms to within one at 3-2.

But Shepard and the Bears held off the Phantoms from there despite some strong chances including a spinning effort from Olle Lycksell in the slot that just missed the left post by inches.

Eventually, Bogdan Trineyev pushed his way past the Phantoms defense as the puck coasted into the empty net with 1:40 left to finish Lehigh Valley's comeback dreams. And the season.

This season marked Lehigh Valley's third consecutive playoff appearance and second straight time making it to the second round. It was also the season straight time for the Phantoms to fall to Hershey in the division semifinals.

The Phantoms played a hard and heavy game and gave Hershey everything the Bears could handle. Lehigh Valley had a 2-1 lead in the series but getting that last win to eliminate a desperate team sometimes proves to be the toughest one.

Thank you, Phantoms Phans, for your wonderful and enthusiastic support all season long and during the team's exciting playoff run. We can't wait to see you again next season!

SCORING SUMMARY

1st, 5:19 - HER, S. Smallman (2) (A. Limoges, H. Lapierre) (0-1)

1st, 16:13 - HER, R. Sutter (1) (M. Strome, L. Philp) (0-2)

2nd, 13:09 - HER, R. Sutter (2) (G. Roe, J. Massie) (0-3)

3rd, 2:08 - LV, A. Richard (2) (E. Andrae) (PP) (1-3)

3rd, 14:03 - LV, H. McDonald (1) (J. Luchanko, L. Belpedio) (2-3)

3rd 18:40 - HER, B. Trineyev (3) (M. Strome, V. Iorio) (EN) (2-4)

Shots:

LV 21 - HER 22

PP:

LV 1/3, HER 0/5

Goaltenders:

LV - C. Petersen (L) (1-2) (18/21)

HER - H. Shepard (W) (2-2) (19/21)

Hershey Wins Series 3-2

Calder Cup Playoffs - Atlantic Division Semifinals

Best of 5 Series

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 30 - Phantoms 0 at Hershey Bears 3 (Hershey leads series 1-0)

Game 2 - Friday, May 2 - Phantoms 3 at Hershey Bears 1 (Series tied 1-1)

Game 3 - Sunday, May 4 - Hershey Bears 2 at Phantoms 4 (Phantoms lead series 2-1)

Game 4 - Friday, May 9 - Hershey Bears 6 at Phantoms 4 (Series tied 2-2)

Game 5 - Sunday, May 11 - Phantoms 2 at Hershey Bears 4 (Hershey wins series 3-2)







