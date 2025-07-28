Fourth Annual Flyers vs. Rangers NHL Rookie Series at PPL Center this September

July 28, 2025

Lehigh Valley, PA - The NHL is once again coming back to PPL Center. For a fourth consecutive season, the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers will clash in a pair of rivalry showdowns in the annual Rookie Series. Top prospects and future stars will meet on Friday, September 12 at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, September 13 at 5:05 p.m.

Fans can get their first chance to see some of the exciting draft picks of the Flyers and Rangers recently selected at the NHL Draft in Los Angeles including Philadelphia first-rounder Jack Nesbitt and newly chosen Rangers talent Malcolm Spence.

In last year's Rookie Series in Center City Allentown, fans were thrilled to see newcomer Matvei Michkov score his first goal in a Philadelphia Flyers jersey. Fans have also enjoyed watching several other future NHL'ers in the mid-September season launch during previous Rookie Series weekends including Bobby Brink, Noah Cates, Sam Ersson and Tyson Foerster of the Flyers as well as Will Cuylle, Adam Edstrom, Brennan Othmann and Matt Rempe of the Rangers.

Players possibly participating in this year's Rookie Series could include recent Memorial Cup Champions Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk of the London Knights. Bonk, a Flyers first-round selection, skated in last year's Rookie Series with fellow first-rounder Jett Luchanko who used the series as a launching pad to make Philadelphia's Opening Night roster a few weeks later.

"We take pride in bringing exciting events to the Lehigh Valley and this one is extra special, the opportunity to host two of the best NHL organizations and showcase their top prospects right here in PPL Center," said Lehigh Valley Phantoms President Jim Brooks. "We want to thank the Flyers and Rangers for coming to the Valley, and we know our venue and community will provide their players with a warm welcome as they take this important step in their playing careers."

"The Rookie Series gives our young prospects a great platform to compete, gain experience, and showcase their development," said Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere. "Over the last few seasons, building this series with the Rangers has created a strong partnership and competitive edge that benefits both organizations. It's a great early test for the prospects and a chance for our staff to evaluate them in game situations."

The Flyers prevailed in the first-ever Rookie Series games at PPL Center in 2022 with 2-1 (OT) and 5-1 decisions. Tyson Foerster scored in overtime in the opener and then Sam Ersson slammed the door with 36 saves to complete the sweep.

The Rangers countered in 2023 with back-to-back wins in Allentown including a third-period rally for a 4-2 decision in the opener followed by 5-1 verdict in the finale. New York Rangers tough guy Matt Rempe came ready to play and the hulking 6'8" tall enforcer showcased his abilities before becoming the talk of the NHL just a few weeks later.

The 2024 Rookie Series was one to remember. 19-year-old Matvei Michkov scored a goal in his North American debut and Massimo Rizzo's dramatic tying strike with just 14.4 seconds left forced overtime before Brennan Othmann sealed it for the Rangers in the shootout. The weekend culminated with Samu Tuomaala's overtime winner in Game 2 as Philly snagged the finale 4-3.

Tickets for the Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series will go on sale Thursday, July 31 at 10 a.m. and will be available at PPLCenter.com.

