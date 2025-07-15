Welcome Back, Wilson and Wisdom

July 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are proud to announce that veteran captain Garrett Wilson and fan-favorite forward Zayde Wisdom have been signed to AHL contracts for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Wilson, 34, enters his sixth season with Lehigh Valley and third as team captain. A cornerstone of the Phantoms' locker room since 2019, Wilson's leadership and relentless style of play have made him one of the most respected veterans in the league both on and off the ice.

"It's just a world-class organization the way that Rob and Jim [Brooks] run it here," said Wilson regarding his decision to re-sign with the Phantoms. "Our facilities, like we've said numerous times, are just second to none. We love coming to the rink. Our locker room is so nice and so national league that it makes coming to the rink fun. We have great fans. It's a fun building to play in, it's a loud building. When you're winning, it gets more-and-more packed. We're excited to get back after it."

"Garrett is the ultimate captain and we are proud to have him back leading our team," said Phantoms owners Rob and Jim Brooks. "His experience and abilities command respect, and he supports his teammates in every way, on and off the ice."

The Barrie, Ontario native finished last season by scoring 14-14-28 and made history by becoming the Lehigh Valley Phantoms' all-time leader in career games played on March 16. Throughout his Phantoms career, his 132 points and 58 goals rank fifth all-time in both categories in Lehigh Valley history.

Additionally, Wilson has established himself as a popular figure amongst fans and embraced the local community by representing the team at youth hockey practices and other charitable events throughout the Lehigh Valley.

Originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the fourth round (#107 overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Wilson brings nearly a decade and a half of professional experience. His career includes 84 NHL games across parts of four seasons with Florida (2013-16) and Pittsburgh (2018-19), posting 2-6-8, plus two points (1G, 1A) in 10 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

As a physical presence and fierce competitor, Wilson's return provides invaluable leadership to a Phantoms group looking to continue building on last season's momentum.

Wisdom, 23, is coming off an explosive offensive season in which he set professional career-highs in scoring, posting 13-19-32 in 68 games. The 5'10" forward from Toronto, Ontario emerged as a consistent key contributor for Lehigh Valley throughout the regular season and the playoffs.

One of the highlights of Wisdom's breakout season included a milestone moment on January 29, when he notched his first professional hat trick in a dominant 9-1 road win over Bridgeport. He later delivered a spectacular postseason performance with two shorthanded goals in the 3-1 win over Hershey in Game 2 of the 2025 Atlantic Division Semifinals.

"It feels unbelievable, as you can imagine," Wisdom said of his previous performances and mindset entering the upcoming season. "I'm excited and my goal is to just ride the confidence I had last year into next year and keep proving people wrong."

"Zayde coming back is huge win for the team," said Rob and Jim Brooks. "He worked incredibly hard last offseason and it really showed. His continuous effort pushed his game and his teammates to the next level as he became a true leader for us down the stretch and into our playoff run."

Selected by the Flyers in the fourth round (#94 overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Wisdom has steadily grown into one of the most beloved players in Lehigh Valley. He solidified his status as a fan favorite in December 2023 during the annual Teddy Bear Toss game by scoring the iconic goal that sent a then team-record 10,869 stuffed animals onto the ice which he later hand-delivered to Valley Youth House for distribution to local children in need.

A product of the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs, Wisdom made headlines early in his career when he was honored with the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence for his perseverance and character-a distinction personally presented to him by his mentor and Flyers alumnus, Wayne Simmonds.

Wilson and Wisdom are set to reunite on the ice at PPL Center when the Phantoms open the 2025-26 regular season on October 11 against the Belleville Senators.







American Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.