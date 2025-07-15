Anaheim Ducks Sign Jan Mysak to One-Year Contract

July 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed center Jan Mysak to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2025-26 NHL season.

Mysak, 23 (6/24/02), scored 18-24=42 points in 68 American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego in 2024-25, setting new single-season AHL career highs in goals, assists and games played. He co-led San Diego in shots (153) and ranked fourth among Gulls leaders in points, goals and assists. Acquired from Montreal for Jacob Perreault on March 7, 2024, Mysak has scored 39-35=74 points in 192 career AHL games with San Diego (2024-present) and Laval (2020-24).

The 5-11, 192-pound center spent 2021-22 with the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), scoring 34-30=64 points with a +18 rating in 61 games. He helped Hamilton to the 2022 OHL championship and an appearance in the 2022 Memorial Cup where he scored two goals in five tournament games. Originally selected by Montreal in the second round (48th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Mysak recorded the most points by a Czech Extraliga junior in 2019-20, scoring 5-4=9 points as a 17-year-old with HC Litvinov. Spanning three seasons with HC Litvinov of Czechia's top league as a junior, he scored 8-9=17 points in 68 games from 2018-21.

A native of Litvinov, Czechia, Mysak represented his country at three straight World Junior Championships (2020, 2021 and 2022). He was named to the 2022 tournament All-Star Team after scoring 5-3=8 points to rank tied for second among tournament leaders in goals while serving as Czechia's captain. He also represented his country at the 2019 U-18 World Championship and 2018 U-17 World Hockey Challenge.







