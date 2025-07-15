Penguins Sign Forward Max Graham

July 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Max Graham to a two-year American Hockey League contract starting in the 2025-26 season.

Graham, 21, served as the captain of the Kelowna Rockets last year, his final season of junior hockey. He produced 35 points (13G-22A) in 34 games before an injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.

In 237 career WHL games with Kelowna and the Everett Silvertips, Graham produced 56 goals and 77 assists for 133 points. He also topped the entire league with 135 penalty minutes during the 2023-24 season.

The Whitehorse, Yukon-born forward was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired his player rights from the Devils in a trade on Mar. 9, 2025 along with Chase Stillman and a 2027 third-round pick in exchange for Cody Glass and Jonathan Gruden.

