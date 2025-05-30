Canucks Take Game One against Texas in Overtime

May 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars goaltender Remi Poirier and center Arttu Hyry vs. the Abbotsford Canucks

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, came up just short in a tightly-contested Game One of the Western Conference Finals, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Abbotsford Canucks on Thursday at the Abbotsford Centre. Despite an effort that included goals from Kole Lind and Antonio Stranges, the Stars were edged in the extra frame and now trail 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Lind opened the scoring for Texas 8:59 into the contest, taking a feed from Cameron Hughes in the inner slot and snapping it past Artūrs Šilovs for the Stars' first goal of the series. With just over a minute remaining in the frame, Abbotsford leveled the score when Guillaume Brisebois sent a puck toward the net that deflected off a Texas defender and slipped past Remi Poirier, sending the teams into the first intermission tied 1-1.

Both teams found the back of the net again in the middle frame to keep the game deadlocked. Abbotsford gained the lead 6:32 into the second period when Ty Mueller finished off a 2-on-1 rush, tucking the puck around the outstretched pad of Poirier. Texas responded at 12:10 as Stranges notched his first goal of the postseason. The forward followed up his own rebound when his initial shot deflected off the glove of Šilovs and he ripped it past the Canucks' netminder to even the score at 2-2 heading into the final period.

Unlike the opening two frames, neither team found the back of the net in the third period, sending Game One of the Western Conference Finals to overtime tied at two. Poirier stopped 15 shots in the final frame of regulation.

Just over five minutes into the extra frame, Abbotsford capitalized on its 46th shot of the night. Christian Wolanin fired a shot from above the left point that beat Poirier, lifting the Canucks to a 3-2 overtime win and a 1-0 series lead.

Poirier made 43 saves on 46 shots but was ultimately tagged with the loss for Texas. At the other end, Šilovs turned aside 36 of 38 shots to secure the win for Abbotsford.

The Stars will look to even the series before returning to Cedar Park for Game Three on Monday, as they take on the Canucks in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday at the Abbotsford Centre. Puck drop is set for 9:00 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

