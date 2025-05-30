Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Watch Party Wednesday
May 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Join us Wednesday for an official watch party as the Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Wednesday's game is slated for 5:00 p.m. and the game will have sound on with great specials at Just Wing It in the Marketplace. Everyone in attendance can enter to win an official Oilers/Stars Western Conference Final Game Puck. It was a packed house for the last two rounds and we look forward to seeing everyone again on Wednesday!
Food and drink specials below, everyone is invited!
GAME 1 WATCH PARTY @ JUST WING IT (9000 Ming Ave., Marketplace)
Wing Wednesday (.79 cent wings!)
Game Day Special - large appetizer, tower of beer and 10 bone-in wings for $50
Happy Hour pricing for the entire game for anyone in Condors or Oilers gear
