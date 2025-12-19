Condors Open Home-And-Home Series In Coachella

The Condors open a home-and-home series with the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Palm Desert. It is the fourth matchup in the season series with the Condors owning a 2-1-0 mark against the Firebirds.

LOOKING BACK

Ontario handed the Condors their second straight home loss on Wednesday, 4-0. Bakersfield went 0/3 on the power play as they managed just 19 shots in the contest.

RARE OCCURANCE

Bakersfield was shut out for the first time this season and the first time since November 6, 2024 when they also lost 4-0 at home, to Calgary, a span of 85 games.

SHUT DOWN

Wednesday was the third straight time this season the Condors failed to register 20 shots in a game against the Reign.

DISHING IT

Atro Leppanen's seven-game point streak (1g-8a) ended on Wednesday. He has 13 points in his last 12 games. He is 2nd on the team in assists with 17 and is t-2nd among all AHL blueliners in assists. He is t-4th among d-men in scoring. He is +8 over his last 12 games.

LOTS OF POWER PLAYS

This has been a season series defined by the power play. Bakersfield is 4/19 against Coachella Valley and on the flip side, the Firebirds have connected on 4/13 opportunities.

OFFENSIVELY-MINDED

Bakersfield is third in goals per game at 3.52 behind Grand Rapids and tonight's opponent, Coachella Valley. In the season series the Condors have scored 14 goals in three games against the Firebirds.

DISHING IT

Griffith set a season-high with four helpers on Saturday, his second four-point game of the season. He has nine points (2g-7a) over a four-game scoring streak.

COMINGS AND GOINGS

In addition to Quinn Hutson's recall, the Condors also made two other transactions since Saturday. On Sunday, winger Rem Pitlick was dealt to Rockford for D Tyson Feist. Feist was then loaned to Fort Wayne.

Tuesday, RW James Stefan was reassigned by Edmonton from Fort Wayne to Bakersfield. Stefan leads the Komets in scoring with 22 points (12g-10a) in 23 games.

ROAD SHIFT

After going winless in eight games on the road, the Condors have turned their fortunes a bit over the last three games. The Condors have collected five a possible six points (2-0-1) and have points in three straight away from Dignity Health Arena.

HAMMER TIME

James Hamblin has three goals and four points in two games against the Firebirds.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 11-0-4 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

COACHELLA CALLING

Coachella Valley is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games, including a midweek 4-2 win on Wednesday over San Jose. Oscar Fisker Molgaard scored the eventual game winner late in the third period, his fifth goal of the season. The Firebirds are 7-4-1 at home. Jagger Firkus leads the team in scoring against the Condors with six points (3g-3a) in three games.

UP NEXT

The team is back home for the final game before the Christmas break on Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Firebirds. It's $5 Knit Cap Frenzy with Condors winter hats just $5 at this game only.

CONDORS @ FIREBIRDS

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m.

Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, Calif.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

