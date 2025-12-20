Terry Leads Islanders to Victory against Phantoms, 5-1

Allentown, PA - The Bridgeport Islanders headed to the Keystone State looking to regain their winning ways in a matchup against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Powered by a two-goal, three-point performance from Chris Terry, the Islanders skated out of PPL Center with a 5-1 victory, earning their fourth win in their last five games.

Joey Larson opened the scoring on the power play at 16:55 of the first period, collecting a tipped puck from the bumper position and firing it past Carson Bjarnason's glove. The goal was Larson's 10th of the season and his fourth on the power play, both marks that lead the team.

Bridgeport doubled its lead 3:38 into the second period when a rebound off Bjarnason's left pad went directly to Sean Day, who snapped his first goal of the season from his off-shooting circle.

The Islanders continued to apply pressure at 10:11 of the middle frame as a point shot missed wide and went right to Terry, who buried his fourth goal of the year.

Lehigh Valley cut its deficit to 3-1 at 17:30 of the second period as Jacob Gaucher tipped in a point shot from between the hashes for a power-play goal.

With a power-play opportunity in the final minute of the second period, Terry continued his strong night with an insurance goal for his second of the night, beating Bjarnsson on the blocker side.

The 36-year-old continued his success against the Phantoms on Friday night. In 22 games versus Lehigh Valley as a member of the Bridgeport Islanders, Terry has totaled 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points, finding the scoresheet in both matchups against the Phantoms this season.

Adam Beckman provided an insurance goal at 11:54, tipping in Luke Rowe's shot from the point to make it 5-1.

Marcus Hogberg capped his stellar night in net by stopping all ten shots he faced in the third period. Overall, he turned aside 20 of 21 shots to earn the win.

Bridgeport wraps up its weekend road trip tomorrow at 7 p.m. against the Hershey Bears.







