Capitals Recall Miroshnichenko, Loan Trineyev to Hershey

Published on December 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have recalled forward Ivan Miroshnichenko from Hershey. Additionally, the Capitals have loaned forward Bogdan Trineyev to the Bears. The announcements were made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Miroshnichenko, 21, has scored nine points (4g, 5a) in 12 games with Hershey this season. He missed 12 games with an upper-body injury sustained during a pre-game skate on Oct. 18, and upon his return to the lineup on Nov. 20, he has logged three multi-point games.

In 2024-25, Miroshnichenko set AHL career highs in goals (23), assists (19), and points (42). His 23 goals led Hershey, while his 42 points ranked third on the team. The forward also ranked second on the Bears in shots (146), tied for second in power-play goals (7), tied for third in game-winning goals (4), and fourth in power-play assists (10). During the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, Miroshnichenko recorded five points (3g, 2a) in eight games.

He also appeared in 18 games with the Capitals last season, scoring four points (1g, 3a).

In his rookie campaign in 2023-24, Miroshnichenko skated in 47 games, scoring 25 points (9g, 16a). He collected 12 points (7g, 5a) in 20 playoff games, helping Hershey to the franchise's 13th Calder Cup title. Miroshnichenko appeared in 21 games with the Capitals during that season, recording six points (2g, 4a). He made his NHL debut on Dec. 20, 2023 vs. the New York Islanders and made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut on April 26, 2024 at the New York Rangers.

In 39 NHL games, Miroshnichenko has scored 10 points (3g, 7a). The Capitals selected Miroshnichenko in the first round (20th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Trineyev, 23, played in two games with the Capitals during his recall, making his NHL debut on Dec. 13 at Winnipeg. He has recorded 12 points (6g, 6a) in 16 games with the Bears this season.

He registered 22 points (14g, 8a) in 62 games with the Bears in 2024-25, ranking tied for first on the Chocolate and White in shorthanded goals (1), third in plus-minus (+13), fifth in shots (109), and sixth in goals. Trineyev also led Hershey with five goals and seven points in eight Calder Cup Playoff games.

During his first full AHL season in 2023-24, Trineyev recorded 16 points (9g, 7a) in 63 games with Hershey. The Voronezh, Russia native led Bears rookies in games played and ranked second among first-year players in goals, assists, points, and plus-minus (+12). In addition, Trineyev's three shorthanded goals led Hershey and ranked tied for first among AHL rookies. Trineyev appeared in all 20 games during Hershey's run to the Calder Cup championship, registering four assists as the Bears claimed the franchise's 13th title.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Berks Holiday Ham Shoot Night. All fans are welcome onto the ice following the game to participate in the Berks Holiday Ham Shoot.







American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.