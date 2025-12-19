Chad Hillebrand Signed to PTO by Griffins

December 19, 2025

Grand Rapids Griffins forward Chad Hillebrand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday signed forward Chad Hillebrand to a professional tryout from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Hillebrand, a second-year pro, made his Griffins debut on Dec. 10 against Milwaukee and showed two penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. Hillebrand has 13 points (7-6-13), six penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating in 22 games with Toledo this season. He ranks among the Walleye leaders in points (T4th), goals (T3rd) and plus-minus rating (T2nd). Last campaign, the Park Ridge, Illinois, native had four points (2-2-4) and 34 penalty minutes in 21 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Also in 2024-25, Hillebrand added four points (1-3-4) and four penalty minutes with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Prior to turning pro, the 26-year-old spent four seasons at Western Michigan University from 2020-24 and amassed 52 points (17-35-52), 95 penalty minutes and a plus-31 rating in 109 appearances. Hillebrand also logged two seasons in the USHL from 2018-20, showing 46 points (24-22-46), 80 penalty minutes and a plus-22 rating in 97 career outings.

